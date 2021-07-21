Jay Jordan to chair South Carolina House redistricting committee

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Pee Dee representative will lead the South Carolina House of Representatives' redistricting efforts.

State Rep. Jay Jordan, a Republican representing parts of south and west Florence, will serve as chairman of the House redistricting ad hoc committee.

Jordan said it was an honor to serve as chair of the committee.

"Our bipartisan members will focus on developing a transparent process with significant public engagement across the state, working toward a redistricting plan that is fair and effective representation of all South Carolinians," Jordan said.

Pat Henegan, a Democrat representing parts of Darlington, Marlboro and Chesterfield counties, will also serve on the committee.

The other members of the committee are Justin Bamberg, Beth Bernstein, Neal Collins, Jason Elliott, Brandon Michael Newton, Weston Newton.

The committee is split five to three in favor of Republicans. Jordan, Collins, Jason Elliott, Brandon Michael Newton and Weston Newton are Republicans. Henegan, Bamberg and Bernstein are Democrats.