Jay Jordan to chair South Carolina House redistricting committee
Jay Jordan to chair South Carolina House redistricting committee

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Pee Dee representative will lead the South Carolina House of Representatives' redistricting efforts.

State Rep. Jay Jordan, a Republican representing parts of south and west Florence, will serve as chairman of the House redistricting ad hoc committee. 

Jordan said it was an honor to serve as chair of the committee. 

"Our bipartisan members will focus on developing a transparent process with significant public engagement across the state, working toward a redistricting plan that is fair and effective representation of all South Carolinians," Jordan said.

Pat Henegan, a Democrat representing parts of Darlington, Marlboro and Chesterfield counties, will also serve on the committee. 

The other members of the committee are Justin Bamberg, Beth Bernstein, Neal Collins, Jason Elliott, Brandon Michael Newton, Weston Newton. 

The committee is split five to three in favor of Republicans. Jordan, Collins, Jason Elliott, Brandon Michael Newton and Weston Newton are Republicans. Henegan, Bamberg and Bernstein are Democrats. 

The committee will hold its first meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, in Room 112 of the Blatt building on the campus of the Statehouse. 

In addition to Jordan chairing the House redistricting committee, Sen. Ronnie Sabb serving on the Senate redistricting committee and Henegan being a member of the House committee, Florence will also host a Senate redistricting committee meeting. 

The Senate committee will hold a public hearing from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology building located at 1951 Pisgah Road. 

At the hearing, the committee is scheduled to receive information about redistricting in Florence, Darlington, Marion, Williamsburg, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Georgetown, Horry, Lee and Sumter counties. 

Williamsburg and Clarendon county residents can also speak at the public hearing scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, in Room M401 of 506 North Guignard Drive at Central Carolina Technical College in Sumter. 

And Marion, Williamsburg, Dillon and Marlboro residents can also speak at the public hearing scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, in the Burroughs and Chapin Auditorium in Building 1100 at Horry-Georgetown Technical College at 2050 U.S. 501 in Conway. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

