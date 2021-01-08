Jay Jordan to speak at Republican meeting

FLORENCE, S.C. — State Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. is expected to be the speaker at the January meeting of the Florence County Republican Party.
Jordan, a Republican representing portions of south Florence and west Florence in the General Assembly since 2015, is listed as a main speaker at the meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the former West Florence fire station at 3379 Pine Needles Road.
The meeting will be an indoor-outdoor event with masks and social distancing required.
Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
