Jay Jordan to speak at Republican meeting

FLORENCE, S.C. — State Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. is expected to be the speaker at the January meeting of the Florence County Republican Party.

Jordan, a Republican representing portions of south Florence and west Florence in the General Assembly since 2015, is listed as a main speaker at the meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the former West Florence fire station at 3379 Pine Needles Road.

The meeting will be an indoor-outdoor event with masks and social distancing required.

Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.

