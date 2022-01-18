Jay Jordan v. Mike Reichenbach: Republicans to host candidate forum Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. – State Senate candidates Jay Jordan and Mike Reichenbach are set to square off in a candidate forum Thursday.
The forum will take place at 7 p.m. at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex located at 500 S. Dargan Street. It is also expected to be broadcast via the Republican Party’s Facebook page and via Live 95.3.
Jordan and Reichenbach are running for the Republican nomination in the Senate District 31 special election. The election is scheduled for Tuesday Jan. 25. The winner of the nomination will face Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle in the March 29 general election.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
