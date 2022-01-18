 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jay Jordan v. Mike Reichenbach: Republicans to host candidate forum Thursday
FLORENCE, S.C. – State Senate candidates Jay Jordan and Mike Reichenbach are set to square off in a candidate forum Thursday.

The forum will take place at 7 p.m. at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex located at 500 S. Dargan Street. It is also expected to be broadcast via the Republican Party’s Facebook page and via Live 95.3.

Jordan and Reichenbach are running for the Republican nomination in the Senate District 31 special election. The election is scheduled for Tuesday Jan. 25. The winner of the nomination will face Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle in the March 29 general election.

