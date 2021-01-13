Jay Jordan: Voting by mail should be limited to people who truly need it

After his remarks, Jordan took several questions, including three about election integrity.

Some members of the Republican Party question the integrity of the most recent general election.

Jordan said that he was proud of the way the state handled voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. He later said the state had taken a very conservative position on the expansion of absentee voting during the pandemic.

He said that the virus put a strain on everything but was also dangerous for election integrity.

"In my humble opinion, of all the ways to vote, whether it's absentee − early voting in person − voting in person [on the day of the election], voting by mail is probably the worst way to vote," Jordan said.

He added that there are certain people that need to be able to vote by mail.

"What my hope is moving forward is that we'll still have that way to vote by mail, but we'll limit it to folks that truly need it," Jordan said. "Call me old-fashioned, but I believe in the concept of election day."

This drew loud applause.