Jay Jordan wins reelection in House District 63

FLORENCE, S.C. – Republican Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. will keep his seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives.
Jordan received 65.63% of the vote to defeat Democrat Isaac Wilson, who received 34.24% in the race for House District 63.
Neither candidate faced a primary opponent.
House District 63 includes portions of west Florence. The district includes the southwestern portion of the city of Florence and most of the west Florence suburbs.
Jordan has represented the seat since he won a 2015 special election.
