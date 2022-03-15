Jay Lucas announces he won't seek reelection

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina House Speaker and veteran Darlington County lawmaker Jay Lucas Monday announced he would not seek reelection.

The Hartsville Republican has served District 65 in the state house since 1998 and has been speaker since 2014.

Lucas, who is known for his use of song lyrics in his speeches, in making his announcement again turned to music.

"Today, I want to reference one more amazing lyric. In the song Time, Roger Waters reminds us that time doesn’t stop for any of us and that we are powerless to try to stand in its way. In the absolute best and most powerful verse about time, he says:

And you run, and you run to catch up with the sun but it's sinking

Racing around to come up behind you again

The sun is the same in a relative way but you're older

Shorter of breath and one day closer to death…." Lucas said in an address to house members.

"It is a hard truth the song tells. Time is a constant, a limit on everything and everyone," Lucas said. "It’s important to me that I always be completely forthcoming with the men and women of this chamber. And that I intended for you to be the first to know about my timeframe and how it affects this body."

"That is why I am announcing that I will not seek another term in the South Carolina House of Representatives," Lucas said.

Lucas was first elected Speaker Pro Tempore in 2010, has a litany of organizations that named him legislator of the year, has an honorary degree from both Francis Marion University and Coker University, then Coker College, as well as The Citadel.

In the past he has served as the financial director for Bennettsville, Hartsville City Judge, Darlington County Attorney,

"In another speech on a different day, I will speak to how much all of you mean to me and say my goodbyes and thank yous. First, I believe it is incumbent on me to tell you about my decision," Lucas said.

"Next to my marriage, my son and the birth of my grandchild, nothing has meant more to me than doing this job. When it ends, I will miss it every day. I will miss all of you in countless ways," Lucas said. "I can only hope that each of you believes I have been a worthy servant of this chamber and worthy of the job you have so graciously bestowed upon me. My time will come when this session ends. It will be time for a new chapter to be written for the House."

"It is Time." Lucas said.