Jay Lucas, Jay Jordan sponsoring bill giving General Assembly more oversight of public health emergency declarations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two Pee Dee-area legislators are among the leaders on a bill that would provide the General Assembly the ability to change or get rid of a public health emergency declared by the governor.
House Bill 3443 was pre-filed by Speaker James H. "Jay" Lucas and state Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. during the second and final pre-filing period Wednesday.
Lucas is a native of Hartsville and currently represents District 65 in the House. That district includes eastern Darlington county, southern Chesterfield county, eastern Lancaster county, and northern Kershaw counties.
Jordan is a Florence native and currently represents District 63 in the House. That district includes portions of south and west Florence.
The bill is also sponsored by state Rep. Jeff Johnson, a Republican representing southwestern Horry county.
Lucas said the past year has shown that the current laws regarding public health emergencies are confusing and provide an "unequal" balance of authority.
"In order to more carefully balance individual rights and the ability to make these declarations when necessary, we worked with the Governor's office to propose these modifications, which I am hopeful will bring more clarity and balance to the current statute," Lucas said.
Jordan also said the past year had shown the need to modernize the laws regarding state of emergency declarations. He said the goal is to work with the governor's office to enact specific language to address ongoing threats while balancing individual rights and government mandates.
"In short, the purpose of the legislation is to protect our citizens' safety and well-being without infringing on their constitutionally protected individual liberties," Jordan said.
The bill amends state code to allow for the president of the Senate, currently Republican Harvey S. Peeler Jr., and the Speaker, currently Lucas, to convene the Senate and House to consider a public health emergency declaration issued by the governor, currently Republican Henry D. McMaster, after such a declaration has been in effect for 30 days.
Currently state law allows McMaster to declare public health emergency for 15 days. After 15 days, McMaster needs the General Assembly to consent to the declaration for it to remain in effect.
At those sessions, the General Assembly may change, do away with, or agree with the declaration.
The bill also adds language that would prevent the governor from altering a declaration made by the General Assembly and language that would also prevent the governor from continuing to issue declarations regarding the same emergency without a change in the circumstances surrounding that emergency.
The bill has been filed as the state continues to battle its way through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest information provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says that there have been 247,361 confirmed cases of the virus and 4,512 confirmed deaths from or with COVID-19 in the state.
It is not clear from the data provided by the department how many of the people who have been confirmed to have had COVID-19 have recovered or how many active cases there are. However, the department estimates a recovery rate of 87.7%. It is not clear from the information provided how the department derives this number.
There was a report filed in April that McMaster faced tension from both sides of the political aisle regarding the state's response to the pandemic. One side, led by Democrats, argued that McMaster did not act fast enough to shut the state down. The other side, led by Republicans, argued that the emergency declaration McMaster issued in March should be ended and that the General Assembly should enact social distancing measures for the state.
Such a bill would prevent the governor from being placed in the middle of those tensions and allow the General Assembly to work out a plan with those two groups of legislators having their say.
Several other bills were filed during the Wednesday pre-filing period for the House.
Jay Lucas
Lucas also filed a bill that would redesign the state election commission and that would require the Judicial Merit Selection Commission — the group responsible for screening judicial candidates in the state — to provide a list of all qualified candidates for a position to the General Assembly.
Currently, the commission only provides the top three qualified candidates to the General Assembly.
Lucas also proposed resolutions that would seek to amend the state Constitution to remove the election of the state superintendent of education and add that position to the governor's Cabinet and to add two justices to the state Supreme Court.
Approval of such a resolution would ultimately place both measures on a general election ballot, most likely in 2022.
Jay Jordan
Jordan is also among the listed sponsors of a bill that would offer state employees 12 weeks of paid family leave after the birth or adoption of a child.
Terry Alexander
State Rep. Terry Alexander is sponsoring a bill that would afford all eligible voters the opportunity to vote absentee without an excuse. His bill would also allow for a 30-day period for voters to cast an in-person absentee ballot.
Roger Kirby
State Rep. Roger Kirby is among the sponsors of a bill that would allow alcohol retailers to offer curbside delivery or pick-up services for beer and wine.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.