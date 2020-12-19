Jay Lucas, Jay Jordan sponsoring bill giving General Assembly more oversight of public health emergency declarations

The bill has been filed as the state continues to battle its way through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest information provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says that there have been 247,361 confirmed cases of the virus and 4,512 confirmed deaths from or with COVID-19 in the state.

It is not clear from the data provided by the department how many of the people who have been confirmed to have had COVID-19 have recovered or how many active cases there are. However, the department estimates a recovery rate of 87.7%. It is not clear from the information provided how the department derives this number.

There was a report filed in April that McMaster faced tension from both sides of the political aisle regarding the state's response to the pandemic. One side, led by Democrats, argued that McMaster did not act fast enough to shut the state down. The other side, led by Republicans, argued that the emergency declaration McMaster issued in March should be ended and that the General Assembly should enact social distancing measures for the state.

Such a bill would prevent the governor from being placed in the middle of those tensions and allow the General Assembly to work out a plan with those two groups of legislators having their say.