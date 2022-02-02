 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jay Lucas, Phillip Lowe endorse Russell Fry
Jay Lucas, Phillip Lowe endorse Russell Fry

COLUMBIA, S.C. – State Rep. Russell Fry has received an endorsement for the second consecutive day. 

Fry, one of several Republicans running in the Seventh Congressional District primary, received the endorsement of House Speaker Jay Lucas during a news conference called Wednesday morning to announce that Fry had been endorsed Tuesday by former President Donald Trump. 

Lucas is a Republican representing House District 65, which includes most of Hartsville and parts of Chesterfield, Kershaw and Lancaster counties. 

'I never tell people who to vote for, but if you want to know who I'm going to vote for, I'm voting for Russell," Lucas said at the news conference, according to The State. 

State Rep. Phillip Lowe, a Republican whose district includes parts of Florence and Darlington counties, was also one of the Republicans to stand behind Fry at the news conference. 

