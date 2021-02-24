 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jay Lucas, Phillip Lowe, Jay Jordan sponsoring scholarship grant bill
0 comments

Jay Lucas, Phillip Lowe, Jay Jordan sponsoring scholarship grant bill

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas is looking to give parents in poverty more of a choice for their children's education. 

Lucas, Jason Elliott, Shannon Erickson, Russell Fry and 59 co-sponsors introduced the South Carolina Education Scholarship Account Act Wednesday afternoon. 

The co-sponsors include Phillip Lowe and Jay Jordan. 

“Now, more than ever, it has become profoundly obvious that in order for the children of our state to succeed, we must provide them with the option to pursue the education that best suits their individual needs,” Lucas said. “This legislation opens the door for the parents of our state’s most vulnerable children to make the choices that will maximize their child’s educational opportunities.”

Under the provisions of the bill, parents of eligible students will receive a flexible education grant that can be used to customize their child’s education through an online, parent-directed account.

Eligible people include families below 200% of the federal poverty level, Medicaid recipients, students who have participated in the South Carolina Early Reading Development and Education Program or are prior Exceptional South Carolina students. 

The bill also includes accountability measures including a review panel and testing. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer plans to further ease virus restrictions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence man charged with catalytic converter thefts

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces nine counts of injury to property to obtain nonferrous metals in connection with theft of catalytic converters from vehicles on South Irby Street, East Howe Springs Road, Claussen Road and Pamplico Highway.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert