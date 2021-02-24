Jay Lucas, Phillip Lowe, Jay Jordan sponsoring scholarship grant bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas is looking to give parents in poverty more of a choice for their children's education.

Lucas, Jason Elliott, Shannon Erickson, Russell Fry and 59 co-sponsors introduced the South Carolina Education Scholarship Account Act Wednesday afternoon.

The co-sponsors include Phillip Lowe and Jay Jordan.

“Now, more than ever, it has become profoundly obvious that in order for the children of our state to succeed, we must provide them with the option to pursue the education that best suits their individual needs,” Lucas said. “This legislation opens the door for the parents of our state’s most vulnerable children to make the choices that will maximize their child’s educational opportunities.”

Under the provisions of the bill, parents of eligible students will receive a flexible education grant that can be used to customize their child’s education through an online, parent-directed account.

Eligible people include families below 200% of the federal poverty level, Medicaid recipients, students who have participated in the South Carolina Early Reading Development and Education Program or are prior Exceptional South Carolina students.

The bill also includes accountability measures including a review panel and testing.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.