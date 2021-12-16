Jay Vinson sworn as South Carolina Court of Appeals justice

The newest South Carolina Court of Appeals justice was sworn in to office Thursday afternoon at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty administered the office of oath to former 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court Judge Jay Vinson Jr. during the ceremony. Also speaking were Brooke Chapman Evans, president of the Florence County Bar Association, state Rep. Jay Jordan, and Vinson's wife, Flo, a federal Social Security Administration judge. The ceremony was an official session of the court of appeals and as such was presided over by Chief Justice James Lockemy of Dillon.