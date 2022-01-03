Jean Leatherman endorses Jay Jordan

FLORENCE, S.C. – State Rep. Jay Jordan has received the endorsement of late Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr.'s wife and family.
Jean Leatherman said she and her family would support Jordan during a Monday afternoon meeting with the Morning News to discuss her husband's legacy. She added she had made a "significant" contribution to Jordan's campaign.
She cited Jordan's experience – Jordan has served in the House of Representatives since he won a 2015 special election – and his leadership in the House.
Jordan serves as chairman of the House Ethics Committee and the House Redistricting Subcommittee.
"Those are wonderful life lessons for your next step in state government and being a state senator," Leatherman said. "Jay Jordan grew up in this community, he has lived here, he has committed to living here with his family and his children. He has broad support among the business community and a lot of our friends."
Jordan and Mike Reichenbach are the two candidates running for the Republican nomination in the Jan. 25 primary election.
"That's very difficult because we all know both of the candidates and we all see them many times. It makes it very difficult but we believe that the experiences Jay has had and his commitment to the community [are the deciding factors]," Leatherman said. "Jay and Hugh have always had a good working relationship as far as the county delegation was concerned. Anytime Hugh asked Jay to support things that were important to him, he always was very cooperative and very helpful."
The winner of the Republican nomination will face Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle in the March 29 general election.
Leatherman also said she and her family appreciated the community's support during her family's time of need.
"In some ways it's been a wonderful experience to know how many lives he touched," Leatherman said. "I keep encountering people who talk to me about how kind he was. I guess I didn't know that people looked at him that way. I'm so thrilled to know that he was kind to everyone he encountered as he went along in his daily actions."
Among those to contact her were Hugh's favorite pizza place and vendors at the farmer's market.
"He would go out there to Lamb's and they would gather up his certain pounds of okra that would fit my big cast iron pan," Leatherman said. "That was the only thing that he would eat left over. He didn't love leftovers but he would eat left over fried okra."
Leatherman said one of the things that she missed the most was driving with Hugh to various places in the state. Most of the time. she said, she would drive with Hugh in the passenger seat thinking of things to do and people to call while they traveled.
Among Hugh's most frequent calls was Transportation Secretary Christy Hall.
Leatherman said Hugh would even call her on the weekends and when she told him that Hall might be off, he would reply that the state government never closes.
"I told Christy at his celebration of life service I miss hearing him call you," Leatherman said. "She just had tears in her eyes. She said she would miss his calls, too."
Leatherman said her husband was always planning and strategizing. She added Hugh spent many hours with Francis Marion University President Fred Carter strategizing and planning.
She said Leatherman loved the Senate and listening to other senators to make a bill better. She once asked her husband why the Senate let its members talk when the points the speaker was making were unclear and he replied that each senator represented the same amount of people and were entitled to be heard. She said Hugh quickly added that he always knew what his vote count was though.
Leatherman also expressed her concerns that "dark money" could enter the Republican primary. She said that Hugh had terrible experiences in the past with dark money entering his re-election campaigns.
In 2016, Leatherman won the Republican primary for the seat despite a large amount of support against him.
Leatherman also referenced efforts to replace Sen. Luke Rankin during the 2020 election.