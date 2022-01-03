Jean Leatherman endorses Jay Jordan

The winner of the Republican nomination will face Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle in the March 29 general election.

Leatherman also said she and her family appreciated the community's support during her family's time of need.

"In some ways it's been a wonderful experience to know how many lives he touched," Leatherman said. "I keep encountering people who talk to me about how kind he was. I guess I didn't know that people looked at him that way. I'm so thrilled to know that he was kind to everyone he encountered as he went along in his daily actions."

Among those to contact her were Hugh's favorite pizza place and vendors at the farmer's market.

"He would go out there to Lamb's and they would gather up his certain pounds of okra that would fit my big cast iron pan," Leatherman said. "That was the only thing that he would eat left over. He didn't love leftovers but he would eat left over fried okra."

Leatherman said one of the things that she missed the most was driving with Hugh to various places in the state. Most of the time. she said, she would drive with Hugh in the passenger seat thinking of things to do and people to call while they traveled.