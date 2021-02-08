Jeff McKay says COVID changed the way NESA does business

NESA is a regional, nonprofit economic development organization that serves nine counties in the northeast region of South Carolina.

McKay said its primary objective is to create jobs for the residents of the region by working within the existing industry base and recruiting new companies.

It is one of eight regional economical alliances in the state.

McKay said since 2010, regional collaborations have resulted in $4,407,188,000 in capital investment and 16,736 jobs created.

He said 68,400 people work in Florence County and 28 percent of those employed in the county live outside of Florence County. He said 15.4 percent of Florence County residents work outside of the county. He said workers, companies and capital are not constrained by county or state boundaries, making a regional economic development approach essential to industrial recruitment and retention.

He said the same is true of shoppers. Florence is a retail hub that attracts shoppers from Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Williamsburg and even counties outside of the region. He said nonresidents spend a little under $1 billion in Florence County annually.

McKay said COVID-19 has not only changed how business is being done now but most likely forever, because we can do a lot of things from home. He said he sees a central office but many company employees will be working from home.