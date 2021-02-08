Jeff McKay says COVID changed the way NESA does business

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jeff McKay, the executive director of the North Eastern Strategic Alliance (NESA), told the Florence Rotary Club on Monday that COVID-19 has changed the way NESA does business.
He said face-to-face communication is vital to economic development and the ability to build trust and relationships. He said normally travel and in-person meetings are a key component to marketing the area, but COVID-19 basically shut this approach down, forcing NESA to find a new approach: virtual contact.
“I’m old school,” McKay said. “COVID changed my world.”
He said he wasn’t able to make eye contact through person-to-person meetings.
McKay said if people are going to invest multimillions of dollars, they want to be able to sit down with someone and see the property, but last year they couldn’t do that.
“We couldn’t bring potential clients to us, so we took our region to their desktops,” McKay said. “I am proud of my staff. We changed our marketing tactics.”
His team developed virtual tours of the region with stunning 360-degree visuals, informative economic data and more.
“We developed a way to show our sites and buildings in a 360-degree space,” McKay said.
McKay said his team has been contacted by other states wanting to know the technology they are using for their virtual tours.
“This has worked out pretty good for us,” McKay said.
Even though faced with challenges due to COVID, there were 911 new jobs created in 2020 and a capital investment of $572,525,000 in the region. He said Florence, Hartsville and Marion were some of the big winners.
He said it is expected of Florence County, but when rural areas excel, it is even better.
Throughout the year McKay said they hold luncheons and other gatherings with site selectors, broker, the S.C. Department of Commerce and others to highlight the NESA region and update them on their current inventory.
“This year we still held these events, but through virtual presentations,” McKay said.
He said they also used ED Toolbox Webinar. This series was developed to keep regional partners informed and up-to-date on regional happenings and other economic development trends.
McKay said it is all about collaboration ad cooperation.
“The companies we deal with don’t see county lines,” McKay said.
NESA promotes the region to companies, site selectors and consultants on a global scale.
NESA is a regional, nonprofit economic development organization that serves nine counties in the northeast region of South Carolina.
McKay said its primary objective is to create jobs for the residents of the region by working within the existing industry base and recruiting new companies.
It is one of eight regional economical alliances in the state.
McKay said since 2010, regional collaborations have resulted in $4,407,188,000 in capital investment and 16,736 jobs created.
He said 68,400 people work in Florence County and 28 percent of those employed in the county live outside of Florence County. He said 15.4 percent of Florence County residents work outside of the county. He said workers, companies and capital are not constrained by county or state boundaries, making a regional economic development approach essential to industrial recruitment and retention.
He said the same is true of shoppers. Florence is a retail hub that attracts shoppers from Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Williamsburg and even counties outside of the region. He said nonresidents spend a little under $1 billion in Florence County annually.
McKay said COVID-19 has not only changed how business is being done now but most likely forever, because we can do a lot of things from home. He said he sees a central office but many company employees will be working from home.