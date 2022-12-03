Jeffords plans to go to West Point to be his best

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Drew Jeffords, a senior at Trinity Collegiate School, has been accepted to West Point.

Jeffords is vice president of the Young Republicans Club and of the student body. He is also an honors student and student-athlete. Jeffords is not one to shy away from difficult tasks.

He said his only goal is to do his best with whatever he puts his mind to.

“Going to West Point will allow me to better myself,” Jeffords said. “It will also allow me to help my country and fight for our constitutional rights.”

No one in Jeffords immediate family serves in the military. The closest thing to the military is Jeffords father, John, who attended the Citadel, a military academy. Jeffords saw how much the Citadel influenced his father’s life and it inspired him to apply to the Citadel and West Point. The principles of integrity, confidence, and hard work attracted Jeffords to the military route.

Although Jeffords' father did not serve in the military after graduating, he and his wife, Tara, raised their children by those values. The Citadel has a motto to not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do so and Jeffords’ father ingrained that into the minds of his children.

“My father always taught us about that motto,” Jeffords said. “That is what he lived by, and he told us that ever since we were little.”

Jeffords said the mottos at Trinity and West Point are similar to the motto at the Citadel. "It all ties in together," he said. “It shows me how I should live my life."

Jeffords wants to improve everything he is around. He is active on campus because, he said, it is his duty to take pride where he goes to school.

“I participate in many different activities that make the student body better which in turn makes a better school,” he said.

Jeffords concluded an interview with a simple message. He said everyone has different views and different ways of going about life. The ability to choose different values is something that should be cherished and protected.

“Without politics and without structured government, you don’t have anything,” Jeffords said. “I plan to go to West Point and be all that I can be.”