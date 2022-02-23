Jennifer Guiles Robinson: "I will forever be proud of my father"

FLORENCE, S.C. — For Empowered to Heal founder Jennifer Robinson, Black History Month continues to mean having pride in her ancestors’ accomplishments and achievements.
Robinson said earlier this month she thinks of her father, former Florence City Judge Taft Guile Jr., who died in January 2021 when she thinks of Black History Month.
Guile was one of six city judges. He was sworn in to the role in 2009. Prior to serving with the city, he served as a magistrate from 2001 to 2009, served in the Florence County Sheriff’s Office from 1984 to 2001 and served in the Florence Police Department from 1974 to 1984.
He was also involved on various community boards, including the board of directors of Ideal Funeral Parlor.
“I will forever be proud of my father, Judge Taft Guile,” Robinson said. “He left a legacy of giving... People like him who served, who continued to share with the community are people that I look up to.”
Robinson said she also looks up to Martin Luther King Jr. and strong women like Fannie Lou Hamer.
Hamer was a voting rights activist known for co-founding the Freedom Democratic Party and organizing the Freedom Summer in Mississippi.
Like her father, Robinson is also involved in the community, having founded Empowered to Heal when she returned to the area from Atlanta.
“Ever since I’ve been back in Florence, I’ve been doing this work of advocacy and helping people who have been sexually abused get over their trauma,” Robinson said.
Robinson said she was inspired to form the nonprofit when she did an internship in Atlanta and saw people that had been victims of sexual assault and no one could tell her where the people could go to get fully back on their feet.
“A lot of people didn’t know how to begin that journey so when I came here, I worked for another nonprofit that dealt with kind of the same thing but no long term care,” Robinson said. “I’m also a survivor of sexual trauma so my passion and compassion for that comes from me knowing what the ordeal is about to help others.”
Robinson said she was molested by a man she didn’t know when she was 5 years old. She said she was left alone with someone and was molested. She said she was raped when she was 12-years old and again when she was 17-years old.
Robinson said she began receiving counseling before she entered Spelman College where she learned to understand what happened to her and how to deal with it including knowing that what happened to her wasn’t her fault.
“The healing journey is not the same for everybody,” Robinson said. “You never get over it. You just learn how to deal with it.”
Robinson said Empowered to Heal helps women who have exited the immediate crisis and are ready to take the next steps to get their lives back together.
The first thing the organization does, she said, is tell the sexually assaulted people that they are believed and that what happened to them isn’t their fault.
Next, the organization works with the women to form a plan that can include returning to school or opening a business.
“We gather resources to help each individual client – survivor – determine what they want to do,” Robinson continued. “What healing looks like for them because it’s very individualistic.”
Robinson said it means so much to what people reach their goals with help from Empowered to Heal.
“I love to see people’s strengths when they think they’re weak,” Robinson said.