Jennifer Guiles Robinson: "I will forever be proud of my father"

Like her father, Robinson is also involved in the community, having founded Empowered to Heal when she returned to the area from Atlanta.

“Ever since I’ve been back in Florence, I’ve been doing this work of advocacy and helping people who have been sexually abused get over their trauma,” Robinson said.

Robinson said she was inspired to form the nonprofit when she did an internship in Atlanta and saw people that had been victims of sexual assault and no one could tell her where the people could go to get fully back on their feet.

“A lot of people didn’t know how to begin that journey so when I came here, I worked for another nonprofit that dealt with kind of the same thing but no long term care,” Robinson said. “I’m also a survivor of sexual trauma so my passion and compassion for that comes from me knowing what the ordeal is about to help others.”

Robinson said she was molested by a man she didn’t know when she was 5 years old. She said she was left alone with someone and was molested. She said she was raped when she was 12-years old and again when she was 17-years old.