Jennifer Johnson receives McLeod's DAISY Award for November

FLORENCE, S.C. — Jennifer Johnson, RN, is the recipient of the November DAISY Award for McLeod Regional Medical Center.
She is the patient care supervisor with McLeod Children’s Hospital.
Johnson was nominated by a patient’s mother for her extraordinary care and compassion.
To recognize those nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of nursing excellence, patients, family members and co-workers may nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day.
The patient’s mother wrote, “Mrs. Jennifer has been caring for my daughter since 2003 when she became sick with an infection that led to encephalitis and seizures. There have been numerous visits in and out of the hospital. You can imagine how difficult this can be for a child, especially with my daughter requiring total care.
“Jennifer has always been there, a shining light in the middle of this for us. She talks to my daughter like a person, not a disability. She always brings such joy and happiness when she comes in contact with my daughter. I’ve also observed this with every patient I see of hers. You can tell that she loves her patients, and she loves what she does.
“She treats my daughter with dignity and respect and is always so patient, gentle and caring. She is so passionate. Jennifer has had such an impact on our lives. I can’t put it all into words. She has and will always have a special place in our hearts.”
Nurses may be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at McLeodNursing.org.
Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen by the DAISY committee, led by nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
