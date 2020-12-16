Jennifer Johnson receives McLeod's DAISY Award for November

FLORENCE, S.C. — Jennifer Johnson, RN, is the recipient of the November DAISY Award for McLeod Regional Medical Center.

She is the patient care supervisor with McLeod Children’s Hospital.

Johnson was nominated by a patient’s mother for her extraordinary care and compassion.

To recognize those nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of nursing excellence, patients, family members and co-workers may nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day.

The patient’s mother wrote, “Mrs. Jennifer has been caring for my daughter since 2003 when she became sick with an infection that led to encephalitis and seizures. There have been numerous visits in and out of the hospital. You can imagine how difficult this can be for a child, especially with my daughter requiring total care.