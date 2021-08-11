Jermaine Ford named president of Florence-Darlington Technical College

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board president Paul Seward said he was excited for the future of the college after the vote.

“On behalf of our area commissioners, we are very excited to welcome Dr. Jermaine Ford as our next president,” Seward said in a statement. “Dr. Ford has worked his way up the ranks through extensive education and work experience to prepare himself for this next chapter in his life. He brings a unique skillset based on his 26 years of experience between the private sector and higher education."

He added that Ford brings a high energy and collaborative leadership style, which was on full display during the interview process.

"We look forward to supporting him as a board and moving forward with new strategic objectives that will allow FDTC to serve the Pee Dee region," Seward said. "The commission would like to thank Mr. Ed Bethea for his service to FDTC during this period of transition."

The board voted after meeting five times over the past two weeks to discuss the position and three finalists: Ford, Irvin Clark and James Dire.

Clark is the vice president for economic development at Georgia Piedmont Technical College.

Dire most recently served as the chancellor of Methodist College, a health science college, in Peoria, Ill.

The technical college has been without a permanent president since March 2018, when Ben Dillard retired and Bethea was named interim president. Bethea retired earlier this summer.

