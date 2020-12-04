 Skip to main content
Jermaine Nowline seeking Florence City Council seat
Jermaine Nowline seeking Florence City Council seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — Jermaine Nowline is looking to follow in the footsteps of Teresa Myers Ervin. 

Nowline filed Wednesday to run for the Democratic nomination in the city council District 1 special election, according to records of the South Carolina Election Commission. 

The District 1 special election was called after Myers Ervin — who held the seat from 2010 to 2020 — was elected to be the city's mayor. 

Nowline said he had followed Myers Ervin's career on the council and wanted to make sure to continue the changes that she had begun during her 10 years on the council. 

Nowline said he currently works as an assistant manager at the Beltline Walmart. He said he also worked as a manager at Suit World and at a local funeral home. 

He said he was a graduate of Wilson High School and he also attended Florence-Darlington Technical College. 

Nowline was married last year and does not have children yet. 

The home at the address that Nowline listed on the form he filled out to file for the race was annexed into the city in June. Nowline is also listed as the owner of another property located outside the city. 

Nowline joins LaShonda NeSmith Jackson and Darryl Mitchell in the race for the Democratic nomination for the seat. 

The primary is scheduled for Jan. 26, with any needed runoffs two weeks later. 

The winner of the Democratic nomination will face the winner of the Republican nomination in the general election scheduled for March 30. 

So far, William Schofield is the only Republican filed to run for the seat. 

Jermaine Nowline

Nowline

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS
