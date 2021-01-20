 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerry Yarborough to be sworn into Florence County Council Thursday morning
0 comments

Jerry Yarborough to be sworn into Florence County Council Thursday morning

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — The newest member of the Florence County Council is expected to be sworn in Thursday morning. 

On the agenda for the 9 a.m. meeting is the swearing in of Republican Jerry W. Yarborough Jr. as the representative from Council District 4. 

Yarborough defeated Democrat Kenneth McAllister in the 2020 general election. He received a little over 51% of the vote to win the seat for the Republicans for the first time in several years. 

His election gives the Republicans a six-to-three majority on the council. 

Yarborough is expected to be sworn in by the Rev. Clayton Simmons, an assistant pastor at the Florence Baptist Temple. Yarborough and his family are members of the church. His daughters also attend the associated school. 

Also on the agenda are swearing-in ceremonies for Republicans Roger Poston, Kent Caudle and Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. All three were unopposed in their bids for reelection in the 2020 general election. 

Judge Michael Nettles, chief administrative judge of the 12th Judicial Circuit, is expected to swear in Poston. Florence County Master in Equity Haigh Porter is expected to swear in Caudle and the Rev. Jason Willard Dorriety is expected to swear in Dorriety. 

After the swearing-in ceremony, the council will elect its officers for 2021. 

The council elects three officers: chairman, vice chairman, and secretary/chaplain. 

The chairman traditionally serves two one-year terms and Dorriety was elected to his first term in 2020. However, Councilman Waymon Mumford was elected chairman in 2019 and only served one term. 

Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV was also elected to his first term in 2020. 

The council will be electing a new secretary/chaplain. Former councilman Mitchell Kirby served as secretary/chaplain of the council in 2019 and 2020 but was defeated by McAllister in the 2020 Democratic primary. 

Also on the agenda are the third and final readings of ordinances zoning property owned by Jonathan Chandler near the intersection of North Ebenezer and Pisgah roads and authorizing a development agreement between the county and Marlboro Development Team for the development of an industrial building.

Up for second reading are the meeting is an ordinance authorizing the issuance of the penny sales tax $120 million bond. An ordinance amending a joint industrial park agreement with Marion County to include three projects is scheduled for introduction at the meeting. 

Three resolutions are also on the agenda: one recognizes William "Sam" Breeden Jr. for his community service, another amends the county policy manual regarding training status of EMS personnel, and the final one amends the policy manual regarding certification pay for central dispatch personnel. 

The meeting is closed to the public. However, the public can watch the meeting on the county's website.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cops outnumber protesters during SC Statehouse rally
Local News

Cops outnumber protesters during SC Statehouse rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With dozens of police officers keeping watch, approximately 25 people gathered Sunday at the South Carolina Statehouse for a peaceful rally that covered topics ranging from military veteran suicides to the banning of conservative commentators on social media.

Lindsey Graham says he respects Tom Rice but disagrees with his impeachment vote
Local News

Lindsey Graham says he respects Tom Rice but disagrees with his impeachment vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says he respects Congressman Tom Rice but disagrees with Rice's decision to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Graham spoke about Rice during a virtual press call for South Carolina media held Friday morning. After an opening statement, he was asked about Rice's decision by a reporter from The State. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert