Jerry Yarborough to be sworn into Florence County Council Thursday morning

After the swearing-in ceremony, the council will elect its officers for 2021.

The council elects three officers: chairman, vice chairman, and secretary/chaplain.

The chairman traditionally serves two one-year terms and Dorriety was elected to his first term in 2020. However, Councilman Waymon Mumford was elected chairman in 2019 and only served one term.

Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV was also elected to his first term in 2020.

The council will be electing a new secretary/chaplain. Former councilman Mitchell Kirby served as secretary/chaplain of the council in 2019 and 2020 but was defeated by McAllister in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Also on the agenda are the third and final readings of ordinances zoning property owned by Jonathan Chandler near the intersection of North Ebenezer and Pisgah roads and authorizing a development agreement between the county and Marlboro Development Team for the development of an industrial building.

Up for second reading are the meeting is an ordinance authorizing the issuance of the penny sales tax $120 million bond. An ordinance amending a joint industrial park agreement with Marion County to include three projects is scheduled for introduction at the meeting.