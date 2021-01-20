Jerry Yarborough to be sworn into Florence County Council Thursday morning

FLORENCE, S.C. — The newest member of the Florence County Council is expected to be sworn in Thursday morning.
On the agenda for the 9 a.m. meeting is the swearing in of Republican Jerry W. Yarborough Jr. as the representative from Council District 4.
Yarborough defeated Democrat Kenneth McAllister in the 2020 general election. He received a little over 51% of the vote to win the seat for the Republicans for the first time in several years.
His election gives the Republicans a six-to-three majority on the council.
Yarborough is expected to be sworn in by the Rev. Clayton Simmons, an assistant pastor at the Florence Baptist Temple. Yarborough and his family are members of the church. His daughters also attend the associated school.
Also on the agenda are swearing-in ceremonies for Republicans Roger Poston, Kent Caudle and Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. All three were unopposed in their bids for reelection in the 2020 general election.
Judge Michael Nettles, chief administrative judge of the 12th Judicial Circuit, is expected to swear in Poston. Florence County Master in Equity Haigh Porter is expected to swear in Caudle and the Rev. Jason Willard Dorriety is expected to swear in Dorriety.
After the swearing-in ceremony, the council will elect its officers for 2021.
The council elects three officers: chairman, vice chairman, and secretary/chaplain.
The chairman traditionally serves two one-year terms and Dorriety was elected to his first term in 2020. However, Councilman Waymon Mumford was elected chairman in 2019 and only served one term.
Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV was also elected to his first term in 2020.
The council will be electing a new secretary/chaplain. Former councilman Mitchell Kirby served as secretary/chaplain of the council in 2019 and 2020 but was defeated by McAllister in the 2020 Democratic primary.
Also on the agenda are the third and final readings of ordinances zoning property owned by Jonathan Chandler near the intersection of North Ebenezer and Pisgah roads and authorizing a development agreement between the county and Marlboro Development Team for the development of an industrial building.
Up for second reading are the meeting is an ordinance authorizing the issuance of the penny sales tax $120 million bond. An ordinance amending a joint industrial park agreement with Marion County to include three projects is scheduled for introduction at the meeting.
Three resolutions are also on the agenda: one recognizes William "Sam" Breeden Jr. for his community service, another amends the county policy manual regarding training status of EMS personnel, and the final one amends the policy manual regarding certification pay for central dispatch personnel.