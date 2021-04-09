Jerry Yarborough, William Schofield to address Florence Republicans

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Republican Party is offering the community the chance to learn how Jerry Yarborough and William Schofield flipped blue seats to red seats in recent elections.

The Republicans will host Yarborough and Schofield at their monthly meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the West Florence fire station annex at 3379 Pine Needles Road.

Yarborough defeated Democrat Kenneth McAllister in the Florence County Council District 4 race to win that seat for the Republicans for the first time in several years and possibly ever.

Schofield won the Florence City Council District 1 seat for the Republican Party for the first time in several years and possibly ever on March 30.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye — he replaced Republican Kenney Boone and Billy Barnes — and Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock — he replaced Buddy Brand on the city council — are also expected to speak at the meeting.

Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. Mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced.

