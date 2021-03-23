Jersey Mike's could be opening Florence location

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence residents may soon get a taste of New Jersey.
A sign on the window of the former Which Wich near Academy Sports indicates that a Jersey Mike's will soon be located there. Another sign in the window indicates that the business is now hiring.
A third sign indicates the renovations to the space are being performed by an Atlanta construction company. And a fourth sign includes permission from the city of Florence to perform renovations to the building.
None of the signs indicates an opening date.
Inside the store is a scissor lift, and outside the store is a dumpster of significant size.
Jersey Mike's is a sub sandwich shop with several types of hot and cold subs. Most of its cold subs feature one meat or cheese – capicola and provolone, for example – associated with Italian American culture.
The first Jersey Mike's was established in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.
Point Pleasant is located along New Jersey's Atlantic coast line.
The company history indicates that the first location was "approximately 1 hour south of New York City, 1 hour east of Philadelphia, and about 3 hours north of Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C." And when the summer tourists going down the shore would return to the location the next year, they would encourage the owner to open locations in other places.
The original founder of the business put the store up for sale in 1971. The store was bought by a 17-year-old high school football player who began franchising the locations around the United States in 1987.
Jersey Mike's currently has more than 1,500 locations in the United States and two locations in Canada and one in Australia.