Jersey Mike's could be opening Florence location

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence residents may soon get a taste of New Jersey.

A sign on the window of the former Which Wich near Academy Sports indicates that a Jersey Mike's will soon be located there. Another sign in the window indicates that the business is now hiring.

A third sign indicates the renovations to the space are being performed by an Atlanta construction company. And a fourth sign includes permission from the city of Florence to perform renovations to the building.

None of the signs indicates an opening date.

Inside the store is a scissor lift, and outside the store is a dumpster of significant size.

Jersey Mike's is a sub sandwich shop with several types of hot and cold subs. Most of its cold subs feature one meat or cheese – capicola and provolone, for example – associated with Italian American culture.

The first Jersey Mike's was established in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

Point Pleasant is located along New Jersey's Atlantic coast line.