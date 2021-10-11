Jersey Mike's opens in Florence and celebrates with ribbon cutting

Kelly says their subs are packed with high quality meats and cheeses, sliced while you wait, and served on a variety of store baked breads to choose from.

Kelly has a team of approximately 25 employees, which include full time and part time as well as high school and college students. He said finding enough people to hire was a concern and the scariest part of opening, but he said he had no problem finding people to be a part of his team. He said hires started telling their friends about Jersey Mike’s, and they came in to apply.

The restaurant is dine-in, take-out and delivery. It has an inside seating capacity for approximately 25 people and picnic tables for outdoor dining, Kelly said.

Kelly said he is still young and thought joining the chamber would be a good way to connect with the community and fellow business professionals.

“I want to become a part of the community; I want to make a difference,” Kelly said.

“I grew up in New Jersey, graduated high school there and moved to Charleston to attend college,” Kelly said.

He said his immediately family still resides in Charleston.

Jersey Mike’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days per week.