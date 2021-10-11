 Skip to main content
Jersey Mike's opens in Florence and celebrates with ribbon cutting
Jersey Mike’s in Florence held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month celebrating its opening at 110 Woody Jones Boulevard and its joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Franchise owner Michael Kelly was joined by his staff and chamber staff and ambassadors for the ceremony.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jersey Mike’s joined the lineup of Florence restaurants last month.

On Sept. 15, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate its opening and joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Joining in the celebration were chamber staff and ambassadors.

The sub-style restaurant opened on June 2.

“It has been busy,” said Michael Kelly, franchise owner. “We have been blessed to be here.”

Kelly said this is his first time as a franchise owner. He moved to Florence in May from Charleston, where he attended Charleston Southern, majoring in political science.

“I was looking for a part-time job in college and worked in the Jersey Mike’s across the street from the college,” Kelly said.

He said he enjoyed the relationship he had with his fellow employees and the customers so much he decided to make it a career.

“I decided I wanted to make this a full-time job,” Kelly said.

He said an opportunity opened up in Florence, and he took a chance.

The restaurant is located at 110 Woody Jones Boulevard in Florence. Jersey Mike’s offers hot and cold subs from Mike’s Famous Philly to the Big Kahuna Cheese Steak to The Veggie or the Original Italian.

Kelly says their subs are packed with high quality meats and cheeses, sliced while you wait, and served on a variety of store baked breads to choose from.

Kelly has a team of approximately 25 employees, which include full time and part time as well as high school and college students. He said finding enough people to hire was a concern and the scariest part of opening, but he said he had no problem finding people to be a part of his team. He said hires started telling their friends about Jersey Mike’s, and they came in to apply.

The restaurant is dine-in, take-out and delivery. It has an inside seating capacity for approximately 25 people and picnic tables for outdoor dining, Kelly said.

Kelly said he is still young and thought joining the chamber would be a good way to connect with the community and fellow business professionals.

“I want to become a part of the community; I want to make a difference,” Kelly said.

“I grew up in New Jersey, graduated high school there and moved to Charleston to attend college,” Kelly said.

He said his immediately family still resides in Charleston.

Jersey Mike’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days per week.

