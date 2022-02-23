Jeweler's Bench fire deemed to have been arson, reward offered

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The fire that destroyed a downtown Darlington business on July 16, 2021, and threatened other buildings on Courthouse Square was arson.
The Jeweler’s Bench Building and antiques shop were total losses while the buildings that house the county economic development offices, Darlington Office Supply and some lawyer’s offices and an Edward Jones business suffered at least smoke damage from the blaze, according to Darlington planner Lisa Rock.
When Darlington firefighters arrived at the reported fire at 10:40 p.m., at 60 Public Square, smoke was coming from the building.
Firefighters were unable to save the building but did prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring businesses.
Revelers at Chianti’s Wings and Things’ karaoke night were first to report the blaze and first units were there shortly afterward, said Darlington Fire Chief Pat Cavanaugh.
“My crew went inside and slowed it down enough to save what we did. First crew went in really quick, went up the back stairwell and got a good knock on it. When it started to progress we pulled them out and hit it with the tower,” Cavanaugh said.
That initial attack, combined with well-constructed firewalls, kept the city from losing most of a block, the chief said.
“The biggest challenge was keeping this thing from spreading to two neighboring businesses. The biggest help for us was the new piece of equipment they got for us, the new tower. Once we got it up it did everything it was supposed to,” Cavanaugh said.
Cavanaugh said just about everyone in the department — volunteers and shift firefighters — responded to the fire along with some residents who helped the agency pull hose for the fire.
Firefighters declared the fire contained about 1:30 a.m. and remained on scene past 5:30 a.m., he said.
Cavanaugh said the building was masonry and timber construction. Rock said county tax records date the building to 1891.
Portions of the roof collapsed from the fire and the building’s basement was flooded, Rock said.
Surveillance video from around the business captured a person getting out of a white car and walking up behind the business shortly before the fire started, according to a media advisory from Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee and SLED.
The person in the video had on gloves and a mask.
Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify the person.
People with tips can contact Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at PeeDeesWanted.com or through the P3 App for Apple and Android.