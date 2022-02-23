Jeweler's Bench fire deemed to have been arson, reward offered

“The biggest challenge was keeping this thing from spreading to two neighboring businesses. The biggest help for us was the new piece of equipment they got for us, the new tower. Once we got it up it did everything it was supposed to,” Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh said just about everyone in the department — volunteers and shift firefighters — responded to the fire along with some residents who helped the agency pull hose for the fire.

Firefighters declared the fire contained about 1:30 a.m. and remained on scene past 5:30 a.m., he said.

Cavanaugh said the building was masonry and timber construction. Rock said county tax records date the building to 1891.

Portions of the roof collapsed from the fire and the building’s basement was flooded, Rock said.

Surveillance video from around the business captured a person getting out of a white car and walking up behind the business shortly before the fire started, according to a media advisory from Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee and SLED.

The person in the video had on gloves and a mask.

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify the person.