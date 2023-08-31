PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Jill Ard has been chosen as one of ten educators from across South Carolina to participate in the Fall 2023 Strategies for Teacher Advancement and Renewal Seminar (STAR). The seminar will be held at Seabrook Island Oct. 30-Nov. 3.

STAR is a bi-annual reward and recognition program for outstanding South Carolina veteran teachers sponsored by the Foundation for Professional Development and Palmetto State Teachers Association.

Ard was selected for STAR through a statewide rigorous application process. She serves as the chair of the social studies department at Hannah-Pamplico High School in Florence County School District Two, where she teaches government, economics, and world history. In addition, she is the yearbook adviser.

More than 550 educators have participated in STAR Seminars since 1994. The Palmetto State Teachers Association began the program to enhance the teachers’ commitment to the education profession and provide them with personal and professional growth opportunities. Private contributions through the Foundation for Professional Development fund the five-day retreat