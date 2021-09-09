Jim Brown is named Florence Chamber Business Person of the Year

Brown said he doesn’t seek the spotlight but he thanked the chamber and award sponsor Wells Fargo for the recognition. He also thanked his family for their support in what is often a 24/7 job.

“I am very lucky to have great partners,” Brown said. “Florence is a special place. It is a great place to raise a family and to start a business.”

Brown said he says to naysayers when trying to do something to better the community that “We are Florence. That is why we can do this.”

Brown is passionate about making Florence a better place to live and raise a family.

“It means a lot to be recognized and have the business recognized,” he said. “I don’t feel deserving.”

He said that the award is very humbling and that he feels as though he is taking credit for a lot of things other people have had a hand in accomplishing.

Brown said it means a lot to his family as they always try to help Florence grow and make it better.