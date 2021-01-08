Jim Clyburn calls on Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment

Clyburn said that he was in the room with Pelosi when she had a conversation with Pence about the next steps following the protesters that entered the Capitol building Wednesday. He added that the protesters were attempting to derail the peaceful transfer of power from Trump to president-elect Joe Biden.

"I am not aware of any discussions they had about the 25th Amendment," Clyburn continued.

Clyburn was then asked by the CNN if he could confirm that the House would begin a "fast track" impeachment process next week.

He said that there had been discussions about the possibility if Pence does not use the 25th Amendment.

"He [Trump] came into office misrepresenting everything around him," Clyburn said. "For him to be tolerated by his party like this means that the party has a responsibility to do something right away. The vice president should convene a meeting of Cabinet members and they should do what is necessary to invoke the 25th Amendment. And the vice president should continue to keep this country together."

On the SiriusXM show, Clyburn said Congress does not have to wait on Pence.