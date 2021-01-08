Jim Clyburn calls on Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn called Friday for Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to strip President Donald Trump of his powers.
Clyburn, a Democrat representing a large portion of the central southeastern part of the state including a small part of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County in the Pee Dee, appeared on CNN Friday morning. He also appeared on The Joe Madison Show on Sirius XM on Friday morning.
The CNN host asked Clyburn if he or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had discussions with Vice President Mike Pence about the possibility of the use of the 25th Amendment to divest President Donald Trump of the powers afforded him in the Constitution.
The 25th Amendment was adopted in 1967. It includes four sections. The first clarifies that when the presidency is vacated the vice president becomes president instead of assuming the powers and duties of the office. The second section addresses what happens when there's a vacancy in the office of vice president. The third section affords the president the ability to temporarily transfer his powers to the vice president upon notification to the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House.
The fourth section is the one that Clyburn is calling for Pence to use. The section affords the vice president the ability to remove the powers from the president by a majority vote of the Cabinet and written notification to the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House. If the president fights this, it ultimately goes to Congress to decide within 21 days whether the president is incapable by two-thirds majority vote.
Clyburn said that he was in the room with Pelosi when she had a conversation with Pence about the next steps following the protesters that entered the Capitol building Wednesday. He added that the protesters were attempting to derail the peaceful transfer of power from Trump to president-elect Joe Biden.
"I am not aware of any discussions they had about the 25th Amendment," Clyburn continued.
Clyburn was then asked by the CNN if he could confirm that the House would begin a "fast track" impeachment process next week.
He said that there had been discussions about the possibility if Pence does not use the 25th Amendment.
"He [Trump] came into office misrepresenting everything around him," Clyburn said. "For him to be tolerated by his party like this means that the party has a responsibility to do something right away. The vice president should convene a meeting of Cabinet members and they should do what is necessary to invoke the 25th Amendment. And the vice president should continue to keep this country together."
On the SiriusXM show, Clyburn said Congress does not have to wait on Pence.
"We don't have to wait on Pence to make up his mind as to whether or not he would convene a meeting of the Cabinet and get the votes that are necessary to remove this man from office," Clyburn said. "Pence ought to be doing that now. What we need to be doing is pursuing articles of impeachment."
The CNN host then asked if Clyburn preferred the 25th Amendment over impeachment.
"That's the quickest way to do it and it's fair," Clyburn said. "And it's the proper way to do it."
Clyburn added that Trump has always liked being distinctive and that Trump could earn the distinction of being the first president to be impeached twice. He later added that some Republicans including Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger who called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment and Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse who said he would consider voting for impeachment would join the impeachment effort.
He said that he believed Trump was a danger to the country and to Democracy.
But Clyburn then added that the Senate would likely not vote to remove Trump should he be impeached by the House.
Clyburn also commented on the resignations of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao — she's the wife of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell — following the protests.
"To me, they're running away from their responsibility," Clyburn said. "If they feel that strongly, they can stay there and wait on this meeting where they can cast two of the votes that are necessary. They're running away."
The host also asked Clyburn, who chairs the inauguration, about the possibility of more protests and violence on Jan. 20 when Biden is sworn into office as the 46th president.
Clyburn called for Virginia and Maryland to call out their National Guards because he said that there's some legal issues with who has the authority to call out the National Guard in Washington, D.C.
"Every National Guard person in the country aught to be getting ready for the 20th of January," Clyburn added.
The other members of the delegation representing the Pee Dee have also weighed in on the possibility of the 25th Amendment.
Sen. Lindsey Graham posted on Twitter earlier Friday morning that impeachment proceedings would likely do more harm than good and would set a dangerous precedent. He said in a press conference Thursday afternoon that he would not favor Pence using the amendment.
Sen. Tim Scott has not yet weighed in. He did, however, comment on Twitter that a video statement released by Trump Thursday evening was what the country needed to heal.
Rep. Tom Rice has also not weighed in.