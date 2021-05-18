Jim Clyburn co-sponsors bill that would remove John C. Calhoun statue from Capitol building

U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn is one of 18 members of the House seeking to remove reminders of two men whose work helped prevent African Americans from gaining an equal footing in the United States.

Clyburn's office recently announced that Clyburn is one of 17 co-sponsors of a bill being reintroduced by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer that would direct the library of Congress to remove a bust of Chief Justice Roger Taney, the author of the Dred Scott opinion, and a statue of John C. Calhoun from the capitol.

“On January 6th, we experienced the divisiveness of Confederate battle flags being flown inside the U.S. Capitol," Clyburn said in a news release. "Yet there are still vestiges that remain in this sacred building that glorify people and a movement that embraced that flag and sought to divide and destroy our great country. This legislation will remove these commemorations from places of honor and demonstrate that as Americans we do not celebrate those who seek to divide us.”

A man from Delaware accused of carrying a Confederate battle flag into the Capitol building has been indicted by a Washington, D.C., federal grand jury.