Jim Clyburn co-sponsors bill that would remove John C. Calhoun statue from Capitol building

U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn is one of 18 members of the House seeking to remove reminders of two men whose work helped prevent African Americans from gaining an equal footing in the United States.
Clyburn's office recently announced that Clyburn is one of 17 co-sponsors of a bill being reintroduced by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer that would direct the library of Congress to remove a bust of Chief Justice Roger Taney, the author of the Dred Scott opinion, and a statue of John C. Calhoun from the capitol.
“On January 6th, we experienced the divisiveness of Confederate battle flags being flown inside the U.S. Capitol," Clyburn said in a news release. "Yet there are still vestiges that remain in this sacred building that glorify people and a movement that embraced that flag and sought to divide and destroy our great country. This legislation will remove these commemorations from places of honor and demonstrate that as Americans we do not celebrate those who seek to divide us.”
A man from Delaware accused of carrying a Confederate battle flag into the Capitol building has been indicted by a Washington, D.C., federal grand jury.
Taney served as chief justice from 1836 until 1864. In 1857, he wrote the majority opinion for the Dred Scott case that determined that African Americans were never intended to be and could not be citizens of the United States, that Congress could not ban slavery in newly acquired territories, nullifying the Missouri Compromise, and that the federal government could not free slaves brought into "free" territories.
The decision, considered among the worst for the Supreme Court along with the 1896 Pleasy v. Ferguson decision that declared separate but equal state facilities was constitutional, thus formalizing the system of segregation that had developed after 1876, was nullified by the passage of the 13th and 14th amendments to the Constitution in the aftermath of the Civil War.
The bust of Taney would be replaced with a bust of Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to serve on the Supreme Court, and the litigator of the Brown v. Board decision that negated the Pleasy opinion.
Calhoun served as vice president under John Quincy Adams and during the first term of Andrew Jackson (Calhoun and Jackson, who may have been born in South Carolina, clashed over tariffs and Calhoun's wife's relationship with the wife of another cabinet member). After serving as vice president and getting elected to the Senate, Calhoun became known for his defenses of the system of slavery in the South and of states' rights.
The resolution has been referred to the House Committee on Administration.
It was previously introduced and approved by the House in 2020 but did not receive consideration in the Republican-controlled Senate.