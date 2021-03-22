Jim Clyburn has reportedly 'ruffled feathers' in the Biden administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina has been accused of ruffling feathers in President Joe Biden’s administration.

Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes a small part of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County, was interviewed by Politico, a Washington, D.C., based political news organization, for a story that was posted on Monday morning.

The story reports that Clyburn’s outspoken nature has “ruffled some feathers” inside of White House – the story does not say whose feathers were ruffled – with his complaints about a lack of diversity in Biden’s original cabinet picks, Clyburn’s pushing for Marcia Fudge to be named agriculture secretary, his push for Shalanda Young to lead the Office of Management and Budget and his naming of a preferred Supreme Court justice without a vacancy on the bench.

It notes that Clyburn’s comments carry significant weight because of his role in helping Biden win the South Carolina Democratic primary, which in turn helped Biden win the Democratic nomination and, ultimately, the presidency.

And when Clyburn’s comments aren’t consistent with the Biden administration’s message, it causes questions for the administration.