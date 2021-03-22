Jim Clyburn has reportedly 'ruffled feathers' in the Biden administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina has been accused of ruffling feathers in President Joe Biden’s administration.
Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes a small part of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County, was interviewed by Politico, a Washington, D.C., based political news organization, for a story that was posted on Monday morning.
The story reports that Clyburn’s outspoken nature has “ruffled some feathers” inside of White House – the story does not say whose feathers were ruffled – with his complaints about a lack of diversity in Biden’s original cabinet picks, Clyburn’s pushing for Marcia Fudge to be named agriculture secretary, his push for Shalanda Young to lead the Office of Management and Budget and his naming of a preferred Supreme Court justice without a vacancy on the bench.
It notes that Clyburn’s comments carry significant weight because of his role in helping Biden win the South Carolina Democratic primary, which in turn helped Biden win the Democratic nomination and, ultimately, the presidency.
And when Clyburn’s comments aren’t consistent with the Biden administration’s message, it causes questions for the administration.
Clyburn answered by saying that he’s speaking for African Americans who he says played a large role in winning the presidency and Senate for the Democrats and attempting to hold the Biden administration accountable for its promises to African American voters.
The story reports that some members of the administration were upset about Fudge’s public comments – she is seen as a Clyburn ally – that she was tired of African Americans being “relegated” to leading Housing and Urban Development in her attempt to be named agriculture secretary.
Ultimately, she was tapped to lead HUD.
Young has been nominated to serve in a role with the Office of Management and Budget.
Her role within the office remains to be determined.