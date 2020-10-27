Jim Clyburn implies Tim Scott is a token offered by Republicans to African Americans

"I think it's poppycock," Clyburn said. "That's as mild a word as I'm going to use in mixed company."

Clyburn then added that he has three daughters.

"When I saw President Trump look into a camera and speak into a mic and refer to a Black woman who happens to be a friend of mine ... when he looked in that camera and say to Omarosa − who had been an employee of his − [is] a dog, I would just like to meet and have a discussion with the Black man who will vote for anybody who refers to a Black woman as a dog," Clyburn said.

He added that if a person was born into an African American family and still voted for Trump, there was something wrong with them.

Clyburn said that Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was the first African American and Asian American to be a part of a major national party ticket.

"And you heard this president refer to her as a monster," Clyburn said. "I wondered about that word. ..."

He added that someone in Columbia had recently written a letter to the editor referring to the African American chair of the Richland One school board as a monster.