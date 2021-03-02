Jim Clyburn reintroduces bill to close 'Charleston loophole'

Basically, the loophole — this terminology is contested by the National Rifle Association — allows but does not require federally licensed firearm sellers to proceed with a transaction if the required FBI background check hasn’t been completed within three days. The “Charleston loophole” phrase references the 2015 Emanuel AME Church massacre as the shooter was able to acquire the firearm used in the shooting under the provision but would not have been able to do so had the background check been completed. In 2019, almost 3,000 guns were sold to people with criminal records, mental illnesses and other circumstances which disqualify them from purchasing a firearm due to the inability to complete background checks within three days. Since 1998, the “Charleston Loophole” has put over 75,000 guns into the hands of prohibited gun owners.