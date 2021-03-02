Jim Clyburn reintroduces bill to close 'Charleston loophole'

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn has reintroduced a bill to change the process of background checks for firearms buyers.
Clyburn is a Democrat whose district includes parts of Florence County, all of Williamsburg County, and most of the central eastern part of the state. His bill is aimed at closing what some call the “Charleston loophole.”
Basically, the loophole — this terminology is contested by the National Rifle Association — allows but does not require federally licensed firearm sellers to proceed with a transaction if the required FBI background check hasn’t been completed within three days. The “Charleston loophole” phrase references the 2015 Emanuel AME Church massacre as the shooter was able to acquire the firearm used in the shooting under the provision but would not have been able to do so had the background check been completed. In 2019, almost 3,000 guns were sold to people with criminal records, mental illnesses and other circumstances which disqualify them from purchasing a firearm due to the inability to complete background checks within three days. Since 1998, the “Charleston Loophole” has put over 75,000 guns into the hands of prohibited gun owners.
“Enacting common-sense gun control measures is a priority for President Biden and this Democratic Congress, and this legislation is a good first step,” Clyburn said. “A large majority of Americans, including gun owners, support universal background checks. This legislation is needed to keep weapons out of the hands of those who should not have them and save lives.”
The Democrats currently hold the presidency and have a majority in the House. The Senate is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, however, because Vice President Kamala Harris is a Democrat that chamber is also controlled by the party.
The bill extends the initial background check review period from three to 10 days. After that initial 10 business day period, if a background check is not completed, a purchaser may request an escalated review to spur the FBI to complete its investigation. If the escalated review isn’t completed within 10 days, the seller may then complete the transaction.
It has 60 co-sponsors in the House and Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal is introducing companion legislation in the Senate. It also has the support of House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler.
Two of the other members of Congress representing the Pee Dee have also recently introduced bills.
Tim Scott
Senator Tim Scott, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, California Rep. Michelle Steel, and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik recently introduced the Modern Worker Empowerment Act.
“It is important now more than ever that we make it easier, not harder, for workers to find jobs that allow flexibility and independence,” Scott said. “This legislation creates clarity and consistency for both workers and job creators in how we define independent contractors. This stability will open avenues to innovation and entrepreneurship for American workers in all 50 states.”
The bill would update the Fair Labor Standards Act to codify the common-law definition of “employee,” aligning the standards with other federal laws, as well as numerous state statutes and recent Supreme Court decisions.
The common-law test relies on multiple factors, focused primarily on control and independence, in order to determine the appropriate classification for a given worker.
This legislation would create certainty for workers, job creators, and federal agencies in making classification determinations.
Scott partnered with several Democrats to reintroduce the Telehealth Modernization Act.
“As ranking member on the Senate Aging Committee, I know how important telehealth is to our nation’s seniors,” Scott said. “Telehealth has been a godsend for millions of Americans receiving health care services during the pandemic, while ensuring the spread of the virus stays at a minimum. Updating our laws to solve today’s challenges through commonsense and practical approaches will ensure more access to health care and a safer aging population.”
The bill would permanently remove Medicare’s “geographic and originating site” restrictions, which required both that the patient live in a rural area and use telehealth at a doctor’s office or certain other clinical sites.
Scott also recently partnered with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar to introduce a resolution declaring the week of Feb. 17 as National Entrepreneurship week and to reintroduce the Enhancing Entrepreneurship for the 21st Century Act.
“There is a difference between being wealthy and creating wealth, and as a former small-business owner, I was able to both earn a living and help others to reach their full potential,” Scott said. “As we emerge from the pandemic, our job in Congress will be to implement common-sense policies that will allow our nation’s entrepreneurs to rebuild our economy. My bipartisan Enhancing Entrepreneurship for the 21st Century Act is just one of the many tools we can enact to get the American economy back on track.”
The bill would require the commerce secretary to work with partners at all relevant government agencies to conduct a comprehensive study into the underlying factors driving the current “startup slump.”
Tom Rice
Rep. Tom Rice, Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos and New York Rep. Andrew Garbarino (NY-02) recently introduced a bill that would provide small-business owners the support needed to create a business succession plan.
“In the United States there are nearly 30 million small businesses, but less than 42% have succession plans,” Rice said. “Incentivizing succession plans through a small tax credit will not only benefit the business, but will also benefit the business’s community. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. I am proud to introduce this legislation that focuses on the future and gives small businesses access to the tools they need to succeed, no matter what life throws at them.”
The bill would direct the Small Business Administration to create an online business succession planning toolkit that walks small businesses through the process of creating a business succession plan with the help of SBA or resource partners. It would also require the SBA to provide trained staff or partners to help small businesses create their plan.
It would also encourage the administration to hold business succession planning workshops or events across the country, create a plan to increase business succession plans among small businesses, including among minority-owned businesses and incentivize small businesses owners to create their own plan through multiple tax breaks for businesses.
The incentive includes a one-time $250 tax break to create a business succession plan and an additional one-time $250 tax break when the succession plan is executed.