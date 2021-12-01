Jim Clyburn: 'Roe must stand'

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Wednesday the Supreme Court must affirm its decision in Roe v. Wade because abortions will continue regardless of what the court says.

Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes but is not limited to the Lake City area of Florence County and all of Williamsburg County, said on Facebook that the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade and return the country to the days of state abortion bans. The court heard oral arguments Wednesday in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

Dobbs originated in Mississippi after the state enacted a law that banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The law was challenged in court based on the Supreme Court's rulings in Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision in which the court said states couldn't unreasonably restrict access to abortions, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that established fetal viability as the standard for when states could enact restrictions on the procedure.

"These bans won't stop abortions," Clyburn said. "They will only endanger the health and safety of those facing one of the toughest decisions of their life. Roe must stand."