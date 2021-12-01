Jim Clyburn: 'Roe must stand'

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Wednesday the Supreme Court must affirm its decision in Roe v. Wade because abortions will continue regardless of what the court says.
Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes but is not limited to the Lake City area of Florence County and all of Williamsburg County, said on Facebook that the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade and return the country to the days of state abortion bans. The court heard oral arguments Wednesday in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.
Dobbs originated in Mississippi after the state enacted a law that banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The law was challenged in court based on the Supreme Court's rulings in Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision in which the court said states couldn't unreasonably restrict access to abortions, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that established fetal viability as the standard for when states could enact restrictions on the procedure.
"These bans won't stop abortions," Clyburn said. "They will only endanger the health and safety of those facing one of the toughest decisions of their life. Roe must stand."
Lindsey Graham, the Republican senior senator from South Carolina, is on the opposite side of the abortion debate. He was the original author of the Unborn Victims of Violence Act, which was signed into law by President George W. Bush. He is pushing the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would ban abortions twenty weeks after fertilization.
He said Wednesday the court's legal reasoning in the Roe decision was an example of substantive due process.
"Under Roe vs. Wade, elected legislators are prohibited from having a say about the rights of the unborn before medical viability," Graham said in an emailed statement. "The Court’s legal reasoning behind this is an example of ‘substantive due process.’"
Graham called substantive due process as a legal concept "unbounded and dangerous."
He said that over time, substantive due process allows courts to confer rights based on the view of five Supreme Court justices, not the Constitution.
"In effect, the Court becomes the most powerful legislative body in the land,' Graham said. "The Dobbs case is historic and will afford the Court the opportunity to return political decision making to the legislative branch and revisit ‘substantive due process.’”
Graham also said that Wednesday would be a consequential day in the history of the Supreme Court.
“To my Democratic colleagues: I will accept whatever decision the Court renders in the Mississippi abortion case – whether I like it or not," Graham said. "However, I find the threats leveled against the Court by Democratic politicians to be inappropriate and dangerous. Threats to expand the size of the Supreme Court based on a ruling you may not agree with undermines the Rule of Law.”
The rule of law is a legal concept that everyone is subject to the same laws that are publicly made and equally enforced.
Tim Scott, the Republican junior senator from South Carolina, said on Twitter Wednesday that he would always champion the most vulnerable Americans.
"That means supporting low-income families and single mothers, like the one who raised me, and speaking up for the unborn babies who don't yet have a voice," Scott said. "Every life is valuable. As a lawmaker and a Christian, I’m standing for every American—born and unborn."