Jim Clyburn says he supports the Women's Health Protection Act

Count U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn as firmly in the pro-choice camp.

Clyburn − a Democrat representing a large portion of the central eastern part of the state, including a small part of Florence and all of Williamsburg counties − said on Tuesday that he supports the Women's Health Protection Act.

The Women's Health Protection Act was introduced into the U.S. House by Rep. Judy Chu of California and in the U.S. Senate by Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut on June 8. In essence, the bill would codify the Roe v. Wade decision that determined the state and federal governments couldn't unreasonably restrict pregnant women's rights to an abortion into law.

"We should have codified Roe v. Wade into law years ago," Clyburn said Tuesday morning on Facebook. "Rep. Judy Chu ought to be commended for her steadfast commitment to this issue and I hope we pass the Women’s Health Protection Act in the upcoming weeks."

The Women's Health Protection Act has received renewed interest from Democrats in recent days following the Supreme Court's decision not to grant an emergency stay in suit challenging an abortion law in Texas that would allow ordinary citizens to sue doctors who perform abortions.

The bill has the support of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.