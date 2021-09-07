 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jim Clyburn says he supports the Women's Health Protection Act
0 Comments

Jim Clyburn says he supports the Women's Health Protection Act

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Count U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn as firmly in the pro-choice camp. 

Clyburn − a Democrat representing a large portion of the central eastern part of the state, including a small part of Florence and all of Williamsburg counties − said on Tuesday that he supports the Women's Health Protection Act. 

The Women's Health Protection Act was introduced into the U.S. House by Rep. Judy Chu of California and in the U.S. Senate by Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut on June 8. In essence, the bill would codify the Roe v. Wade decision that determined the state and federal governments couldn't unreasonably restrict pregnant women's rights to an abortion into law. 

"We should have codified Roe v. Wade into law years ago," Clyburn said Tuesday morning on Facebook. "Rep. Judy Chu ought to be commended for her steadfast commitment to this issue and I hope we pass the Women’s Health Protection Act in the upcoming weeks." 

The Women's Health Protection Act has received renewed interest from Democrats in recent days following the Supreme Court's decision not to grant an emergency stay in suit challenging an abortion law in Texas that would allow ordinary citizens to sue doctors who perform abortions. 

The bill has the support of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

"Upon our return, the House will bring up Congresswoman Judy Chu’s Women’s Health Protection Act to enshrine into law reproductive health care for all women across America,"  Pelosi said in a statement quoted by NBC News. 

An article on NBC News adds that the Democrat-controlled House probably will approve the bill but adds that the bill would be essentially dead in the Senate because the Senate is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans – Vice President Kamala Harris is the deciding vote – and, as such, the Democrats do not have the 60 votes needed to overcome a potential Republican filibuster. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Orangeland to return to Florence in the fall
Local News

Orangeland to return to Florence in the fall

FLORENCE, S.C. – Orangeland will be returning to Florence this fall. A sign located outside of 1243 West Lucas St. and Florence County property tax records say that the restaurant will be moving from its previous home on South Irby Street. 

'A man among men:' Florence remembers former Councilman Billy D. Williams
Local News

'A man among men:' Florence remembers former Councilman Billy D. Williams

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore did not realize that when she called Billy D. Williams one or two weeks ago that their conversation would be the last time they spoke. Williams, the representative from District 1 on the Florence City Council from 1988 to 2010, passed away Saturday at the age of 78. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert