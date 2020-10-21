Jim Clyburn says Supreme Court with Amy Coney Barrett reminds him of Plessy, Scott courts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says a Supreme Court with Amy Coney Barrett on it reminds him of the courts that decided the Dred Scott and Plessy v. Ferguson cases.
Clyburn, a Democrat, spoke with CNN on Wednesday morning about former President Barack Obama's campaigning for Democratic nominee — and his vice president — Joe Biden in Pennsylvania.
Clyburn represents Congressional District 6, which includes portions of fewer than ten precincts in Florence County and all of Williamsburg County as it cuts across the south central part of the state.
During the appearance, a CNN anchor asked Clyburn if he would be in favor "court packing" also known as adding additional justices to the Supreme Court to counter the conservative majority that would be in place if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed by the Senate this week.
Clyburn's initial response was that the court was being packed with conservatives.
Democrats often accuse Republicans of court packing because a Republican-led Senate ignored Obama's nominee Merrick Garland and waited to fill the vacancy with Neil Gorsuch until President Donald Trump was inaugurated into office.
The anchor then pressed Clyburn on the issue of adding more justices to the court.
"I think we need to unpack the Supreme Court. There needs to be balance in the Supreme Court," Clyburn said. "I know what the Supreme Court was like during the Dred Scott decision. I know what the Supreme Court was like during Plessy v. Ferguson. I think that this court that we see developing now is a throwback to Plessy v. Ferguson and even Dred Scott."
Plessy v. Ferguson was an 1896 decision of the Supreme Court that declared that "separate but equal" provisions for races under state constitutions was permitted by the Constitution. This decision was overruled in Brown v. Board in 1954.
The author of the Plessy v. Ferguson decision, Henry Billings Brown, was appointed by Republican President Benjamin Harrison.
Dred Scott v. Sandford was an 1857 decision in which the court held that an enslaved man was not entitled to citizenship under the laws in place when the Constitution was drafted.
That decision was authored by Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, an appointee of Democrat Andrew Jackson.
Clyburn continued to criticize the court's holding in Shelby v. Holder.
Shelby v. Holder was a 2013 decision in which the court held that a formula created in the 1964 Voting Rights Act was unconstitutional because it was based on data that was over 40 years old. This formula was used by the federal government to determine which states needed preclearance to change their voting laws or practices.
The majority opinion was written by Chief Justice John Roberts, an appointee of Republican George W. Bush. Joining him in majority were Antonin Scalia, Anthony Kennedy, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito.
Clyburn called the 5-4 decision of the court the worst decision since the Dred Scott decision.
"I said that, I believe that very strongly because I know what the vote does for people of color and I know what happened here in South Carolina and other states immediately after that decision when all of these onerous things were done to people’s voting rights,” Clyburn continued according to Law and Crime. “That’s what’s going on right now: a massive suppress the vote effort made possible — made possible by Holder — or Shelby v. Holder would not happen but for that Supreme Court decision.”
