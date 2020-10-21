Jim Clyburn says Supreme Court with Amy Coney Barrett reminds him of Plessy, Scott courts

"I think we need to unpack the Supreme Court. There needs to be balance in the Supreme Court," Clyburn said. "I know what the Supreme Court was like during the Dred Scott decision. I know what the Supreme Court was like during Plessy v. Ferguson. I think that this court that we see developing now is a throwback to Plessy v. Ferguson and even Dred Scott."

Plessy v. Ferguson was an 1896 decision of the Supreme Court that declared that "separate but equal" provisions for races under state constitutions was permitted by the Constitution. This decision was overruled in Brown v. Board in 1954.

The author of the Plessy v. Ferguson decision, Henry Billings Brown, was appointed by Republican President Benjamin Harrison.

Dred Scott v. Sandford was an 1857 decision in which the court held that an enslaved man was not entitled to citizenship under the laws in place when the Constitution was drafted.

That decision was authored by Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, an appointee of Democrat Andrew Jackson.

Clyburn continued to criticize the court's holding in Shelby v. Holder.