Jim Clyburn to march, Joe Biden to speak at South Carolina State graduation Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn decided to play a joke on South Carolina State University acting President Alexander Conyers when he learned that President Joe Biden would be delivering the school's commencement address Friday.
Clyburn, a Democrat representing a large part of the central eastern part of the state including a part of southern Florence and all of Williamsburg counties, shared the story at the beginning of a virtual news conference held Wednesday afternoon.
He said he was originally asked to deliver the school's commencement address by Conyers to allow him to march in the ceremony and to receive his degree.
Clyburn said that when he graduated from South Carolina State in 1961 the school was only allowed to hold one commencement ceremony a year, which the school did in the spring. Since he finished his coursework in December and he received his diploma in the mail, Clyburn said, he did not go back to march in the spring of 1962.
"I said I can get out of this commencement address if I can get the president of the United States to do it and they might forgive me for not doing it," Clyburn said.
He said later that he approached Cedric Richmond, Biden's senior adviser, and the administration agreed to use the commencement ceremony as a way of speaking about the benefits of the Build Back Better legislation.
The Build Back Better Act is one of the Democrats’ attempts to implement the Biden agenda. It was originally described as a $3.5 trillion plan but was reduced to $1.75 trillion after negotiations between Democrats and U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin from West Virginia and Krysten Sinema from Arizona.
The act includes $555 billion for climate change investments, $400 for universal 3K and 4K, $200 billion for the expanded child tax and earned income credits, $150 billion for building, restoring and renovating houses including public housing, $150 billion for home care, $130 billion for Affordable Care Act credits including in non-participating states and $90 billion for equity and other investments. It is currently in the Senate after passing the House.
Clyburn said that after he learned that Biden would be coming, he decided to joke with Conyers.
"I was sitting in a restaurant and I called the president [Conyers] and I said I'm just calling to let you know that I've done some thinking about this commencement address I have no [inaudible word] would be a good speaker for the commencement address," Clyburn said. "There was dead silence on the other end of the phone."
Clyburn decided not to wait too long to reveal the joke and told Conyers that he had gotten Biden to agree to speak at the commencement.
"I'll march and the president will speak and hopefully the students will remember it for the rest of their lives," Clyburn said.
Clyburn also addressed a number of other issues during the news conference including:
>> His love for South Carolina State (He said the state needed to do better by the school and he and his late wife resolved to help the school.)
>> The struggles of getting Biden's agenda approved (He advised patience and reminded those attending of the tight congressional margins.)
>> How Biden won the 2020 South Carolina Democratic primary (Clyburn said Biden had built a relationship with the people of the state over the years and that allowed him to win but added that, as a politician, he didn't mind taking credit for the win.)
>> Compared Biden to Harry Truman in that history would judge Biden a better president than he's getting credit for now. Clyburn added that Truman was in his top three best presidents' list.