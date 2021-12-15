Jim Clyburn to march, Joe Biden to speak at South Carolina State graduation Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn decided to play a joke on South Carolina State University acting President Alexander Conyers when he learned that President Joe Biden would be delivering the school's commencement address Friday.

Clyburn, a Democrat representing a large part of the central eastern part of the state including a part of southern Florence and all of Williamsburg counties, shared the story at the beginning of a virtual news conference held Wednesday afternoon.

He said he was originally asked to deliver the school's commencement address by Conyers to allow him to march in the ceremony and to receive his degree.

Clyburn said that when he graduated from South Carolina State in 1961 the school was only allowed to hold one commencement ceremony a year, which the school did in the spring. Since he finished his coursework in December and he received his diploma in the mail, Clyburn said, he did not go back to march in the spring of 1962.

"I said I can get out of this commencement address if I can get the president of the United States to do it and they might forgive me for not doing it," Clyburn said.