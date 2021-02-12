 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jim Clyburn to reintroduce broadband expansion bill
0 comments

Jim Clyburn to reintroduce broadband expansion bill

{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina is seeking to connect the whole country to the information superhighway. 

A story from Cablefax.com indicates that Clyburn, a Democrat serving a large portion of the central eastern part of the state, including a part of Florence County and all of Williamsburg County, is preparing to reintroduce the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act within the next few weeks. 

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is expected to reintroduce an identical bill in the Senate. 

Clyburn and 11 Democrats introduced a similar bill in 2020. 

The previous bill called for $100 billion for infrastructure building, $80 billion for deployment of infrastructure, and $5 billion to finance deployment. The previous bill also called for discounts for qualifying people and grants for the expansion of broadband. 

Jim Clyburn

Jim Clyburn
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Bryan Braddock wins Florence City Council District 3 runoff
Local News

Bryan Braddock wins Florence City Council District 3 runoff

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tuesday night was busy for the Braddock family but ultimately successful. Bryan Braddock and his wife, Tracey, escorted their daughter, Haley, through the Florence Christian School senior night processional shortly after 7 p.m. While Braddock was escorting his daughter around the court, his campaign managers determined that he had won the District 3 runoff against Robby Hill. 

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson: two down, one to go
Local News

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson: two down, one to go

FLORENCE, S.C. – Lashonda Nesmith Jackson has won two elections and hopes to win a third to become the District 1 representative on the Florence City Council. Nesmith Jackson received 351, or 59.29%, of the 592 ballots cast to defeat Joey McMillan in the District 1 Democratic primary runoff election Tuesday night. She advances to the March 30 general election where she will face Republican William Schofield.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert