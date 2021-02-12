Jim Clyburn to reintroduce broadband expansion bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina is seeking to connect the whole country to the information superhighway.

A story from Cablefax.com indicates that Clyburn, a Democrat serving a large portion of the central eastern part of the state, including a part of Florence County and all of Williamsburg County, is preparing to reintroduce the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act within the next few weeks.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is expected to reintroduce an identical bill in the Senate.

Clyburn and 11 Democrats introduced a similar bill in 2020.

The previous bill called for $100 billion for infrastructure building, $80 billion for deployment of infrastructure, and $5 billion to finance deployment. The previous bill also called for discounts for qualifying people and grants for the expansion of broadband.

