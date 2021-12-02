Jim Clyburn, Tom Rice join forces on disaster relief bill

“I’m proud to work across the aisle with Congressman Clyburn on this important correction that will better help disadvantaged areas of South Carolina receive our due federal disaster funding in the future.”

South Carolina chief resilience officer Benjamin Duncan II said communities across our nation face unique challenges in the aftermath of natural disasters. Modifying the CDBG-DR funding methodology is a great step toward more equitable recovery funding particularly in the state’s rural counties, Duncan said.

The bill corrects an imbalance in the standards for an area to be considered as having suffered sufficient concentrated damages following a disaster from a minimum threshold dollar amount to any ZIP code for which the median household income is less than 75 percent of the national median household income.

It is the fourth bill introduced by Rice in the current Congress to increase transparency, accountability, and usability of disaster-relief programs. He introduced the FEMA Relief Extension Act to extend the period for individuals and households to receive Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance following a presidentially declared emergency or disaster in October, the FEMA Caseworker Accountability Act to increase transparency of case management staff turnover at FEMA following a disaster in September and the Disaster Relief Transparency Act to increase government accountability in the allocation of disaster relief funds at both FEMA and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in May.

