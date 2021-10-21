Jim Clyburn urges Congress to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn urged the House of Representatives on Thursday to hold Steve Bannon in contempt.
Clyburn was one of the members of Congress who spoke before a vote on a resolution to hold Bannon, a former White House chief strategist, in contempt of Congress for failing to respond to a Jan. 6 Select Committee subpoena.
Clyburn is one of two congressmen representing the Pee Dee. His district includes but is not limited to a small part of Florence County around Lake City and all of Williamsburg County.
Bannon served as chief strategist during the first seven months of former President Donald Trump's term in office. He was issued a subpoena on Sept. 23. His lawyers later notified the committee that he would not comply.
The Select Committee is the House committee formed to investigate the events of Jan. 6. It includes seven Democrats and two Republicans, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both of whom voted in favor of a resolution impeaching Trump.
"The insurrection on Jan. 6 was the worst attack on our Constitution since the Civil War," Clyburn said. "While the secessionists [the Confederacy] were defeated in 1865, our nation's experiment with multi-racial democracy did not last."
He continued to say that the nation's first attempt at multi-racial democracy was extinguished by the lost cause mythology that allowed the construction of monuments to those who served on the side of the Confederacy.
"These willful circumventions and misrepresentations were used as justifications for avoiding accountability and violently stripping African-Americans of constitutional rights," Clyburn said. "We are at risk of repeating that history today. Just as the lost cause laid the groundwork for Jim Crow and all its inhumanities, the big lie seeks to justify nullification laws and seeks to establish autocratic rule."
The term "big lie" as used by Democrats refers to former President Donald Trump's assertions that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Republicans use the term to describe efforts to say that the election was not stolen from him.
Clyburn accused Trump of using the Republican big lie to justify the "horror of Jan. 6."
He accused Trump, Bannon and others who have not responded to the subpoenas of attempting to subvert the committee's work and to prevent a full accounting of "their efforts to undermine our democracy."
"We know from our history that failing to hold the perpetrators accountable emboldens them," Clyburn said. "Allowing their myths to gain currency incentivizes them and underestimating their disregard for their fellow citizens enables them to deny those citizens their constitutional rights."