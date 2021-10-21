Jim Clyburn urges Congress to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn urged the House of Representatives on Thursday to hold Steve Bannon in contempt.

Clyburn was one of the members of Congress who spoke before a vote on a resolution to hold Bannon, a former White House chief strategist, in contempt of Congress for failing to respond to a Jan. 6 Select Committee subpoena.

Clyburn is one of two congressmen representing the Pee Dee. His district includes but is not limited to a small part of Florence County around Lake City and all of Williamsburg County.

Bannon served as chief strategist during the first seven months of former President Donald Trump's term in office. He was issued a subpoena on Sept. 23. His lawyers later notified the committee that he would not comply.

The Select Committee is the House committee formed to investigate the events of Jan. 6. It includes seven Democrats and two Republicans, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both of whom voted in favor of a resolution impeaching Trump.

"The insurrection on Jan. 6 was the worst attack on our Constitution since the Civil War," Clyburn said. "While the secessionists [the Confederacy] were defeated in 1865, our nation's experiment with multi-racial democracy did not last."