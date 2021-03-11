 Skip to main content
Jim Clyburn's bill to close 'Charleston loophole' gets House approval
WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn moved one step closer to closing the "Charleston loophole" Thursday. 

 The House of Representatives voted 219 to 210 — largely on a partisan basis — to approve a bill reintroduced by Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes parts of Florence County, all of Williamsburg County, and most of the central eastern part of the state, earlier this year. 

"I am emotional today for the families and friends of the Emanuel Nine, several of who were my constituents," Clyburn said on Twitter. "They have been waiting for years to see the ‘Charleston loophole’ closed. Today’s vote moves us one step closer to making gun ownership safer."

Congressman Tom Rice, a Republican representing the rest of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions of the state, voted against the bill. 

A similar bill has been introduced by Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal. It also has the support of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler. But it could face difficulties in the Senate as there are a few Democrats who may not support the bill and the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris hold the tie-breaking vote. 

The bill is aimed at what Democrats call the "Charleston loophole." 

Basically, the loophole — this terminology is contested by the National Rifle Association — allows but does not require federally licensed firearm sellers to proceed with a transaction if the required FBI background check hasn’t been completed within three days. The “Charleston loophole” phrase references the 2015 Emanuel AME Church massacre as the shooter was able to acquire the firearm used in the shooting under the provision but would not have been able to do so had the background check been completed. In 2019, because of the inability to complete background checks within three days, almost 3,000 guns were sold to people with criminal records, mental illnesses and other circumstances that disqualify them from purchasing a firearm, according to Clyburn's website.

Clyburn introduced a similar bill in 2019 that also passed the House but didn't move in the then-Republican- controlled Senate. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

