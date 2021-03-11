Jim Clyburn's bill to close 'Charleston loophole' gets House approval

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn moved one step closer to closing the "Charleston loophole" Thursday.

The House of Representatives voted 219 to 210 — largely on a partisan basis — to approve a bill reintroduced by Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes parts of Florence County, all of Williamsburg County, and most of the central eastern part of the state, earlier this year.

"I am emotional today for the families and friends of the Emanuel Nine, several of who were my constituents," Clyburn said on Twitter. "They have been waiting for years to see the ‘Charleston loophole’ closed. Today’s vote moves us one step closer to making gun ownership safer."

Congressman Tom Rice, a Republican representing the rest of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions of the state, voted against the bill.

A similar bill has been introduced by Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal. It also has the support of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler. But it could face difficulties in the Senate as there are a few Democrats who may not support the bill and the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris hold the tie-breaking vote.

The bill is aimed at what Democrats call the "Charleston loophole."