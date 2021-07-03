Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Could House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's endorsement swing another race from an endorser of Bernie Sanders?

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes a portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County as it cuts across the central eastern part of the state, recently took the "unusual" step of making an endorsement in an Ohio congressional election.

The election is being held to replace Marcia Fudge. Fudge was nominated by President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 10, 2020, to serve as his secretary of housing and urban development. She was confirmed by the Senate on March 10 by a 66-34 vote.

Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, South Carolina's senators, both voted in favor of her confirmation.

In Ohio, Clyburn endorsed Shontel Brown, a member of the Cuyahoga County Council and chair of the county Democratic Party, over Nina Turner and the other people competing for the seat that's considered to be safely Democratic.

Fudge received over 80% of the vote in 2020 and Biden received nearly 80%.

Cuyahoga is the second-most-populous county in Ohio and contains the city of Cleveland.