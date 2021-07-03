Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Could House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's endorsement swing another race from an endorser of Bernie Sanders?
The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes a portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County as it cuts across the central eastern part of the state, recently took the "unusual" step of making an endorsement in an Ohio congressional election.
The election is being held to replace Marcia Fudge. Fudge was nominated by President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 10, 2020, to serve as his secretary of housing and urban development. She was confirmed by the Senate on March 10 by a 66-34 vote.
Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, South Carolina's senators, both voted in favor of her confirmation.
In Ohio, Clyburn endorsed Shontel Brown, a member of the Cuyahoga County Council and chair of the county Democratic Party, over Nina Turner and the other people competing for the seat that's considered to be safely Democratic.
Fudge received over 80% of the vote in 2020 and Biden received nearly 80%.
Cuyahoga is the second-most-populous county in Ohio and contains the city of Cleveland.
Turner, a former member of the Ohio Senate, served as co-chairwoman of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders campaign for the Democratic nomination for president. As co-chair, Turner visited Florence and Mullins during the campaign.
Clyburn's endorsement comes after the Cleveland Plain Dealer declared Turner to be the sole favorite in the race after Brown's campaign failed to gain momentum.
Axios reported that the Times said Clyburn's endorsement highlights a generational and ideological rift in the Democratic Party between those on the left and the more moderate parts of the party.
There is some evidence in the endorsements made in the race that support the Times' conclusion.
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty, House Democratic Caucus Vice Chairman Pete Aguilar, and Congressmen Ted Deutch, Josh Gottenheimer, Brad Schneider and David Trone have endorsed Brown.
Sanders and Congress members Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Mondaire Jones, Ro Khanna (visited Florence and Kingtree with Sanders), Andy Levin, Ted Lieu, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Pramila Jayapal, Mark Pocan, Katie Porter, Ayanna Pressley (appeared in Florence on behalf of U.S. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts), and Rashida Tlaib have endorsed Turner.
The average age of Brown's endorsers is 58.6.
The average age of Turner's endorsers is 45.9.
Half of the eight – including Clinton because of her connection to Arkansas – Brown endorsers have connections to states that have voted Republican or are considered swing states while only three of the Turner endorsers represent states that were considered swing states or voted Republican in 2020.
Of course, the backstory to Clyburn's endorsement of Brown is his endorsement of Biden in the 2020 South Carolina Democratic primary.
Before the endorsement, Biden and Sanders were neck and neck in the betting markets to win in South Carolina. Biden immediately became the heavy favorite to win South Carolina when Clyburn announced he was going to endorse someone. After the endorsement, Biden went on to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential preference primary on Feb. 29.
Four days later, Biden won Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia on Super Tuesday and was well on his way to the Democratic nomination.
The Democratic primary to replace Fudge is expected to be held on Aug. 3 and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 2.