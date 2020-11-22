Jim Yarian retiring from Gregg Avenue Church of Christ

Al's health began to deteriorate over the next two years, leading him to recommend Yarian to be his replacement.

"This is the longest that my wife and I have ever lived in one place," Yarian said. "We weren't moving every other year but 22 years is the longest that we've ever lived anyway."

Yarian said he didn't really think about staying in Florence when he took the job.

Yarian told the congregation in October that he would be leaving.

"I think they were shocked but then knowing my wife and I's age and our situation that we were moving closer to family, it made sense," Yarian said. "I didn't do anything underhanded. We were trying to get our ducks in a row, that is to get our house ready in Florence to sell and then put it up for sale and then find a place in Charleston. All of that happened before I said was going to semi-retire."

Yarian said one of his favorite memories is watching groups from other churches come to the Gregg Avenue church and work with the children during vacation Bible schools.

Yarian said he planned to work part time in Charleston and left open the possibility of returning to the ministry if the situation was right for him.