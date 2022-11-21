JoAnn Fisher family to light McLeod Hospice trees this year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Many people go through life hurriedly, never taking time to stop and “smell the roses,” but not JoAnn Denney Fisher.

Her two daughters say their mother always stopped to look at the world around her, to help others in need. She never sweated the small stuff nor worried about the things she could not change, not even when facing terminal cancer.

Fisher and others helped at the end of their life by McLeod Hospice in the past year are being remembered at the 37th annual “A Light for Someone You Love” tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:45 p.m. The ceremony, presented by Signature Wealth Strategies, will be held at McLeod Regional Medical Center adjacent to the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research.

The Fisher family – Raymond Allan Fisher and his daughters, Amy Fisher Urquhart of Florence and Carrie Fisher Sherard of Greenville – will light the trees, which represent all of the families who have been served this year by McLeod Hospice.

Wilson High School’s Tiger Production will also perform, and Pastor Lacy Gay with Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Florence will offer the closing prayer.

Fisher’s children talked about their mother during a recent interview in person and on the phone.

Urquhart said her mother was a physical therapist for many years and as a therapist she did home health care. It is like the circle of life, Urquhart said. She started in home health helping others and ended up with hospice care during a very difficult time.

Urquhart said her mother was one of the most selfless people you could have the privilege of knowing. As her daughters were growing up, Fisher was a parent to a lot of other children, they said. The door was always open to not only people but stray animals, too.

“She was a friend to all,” Urquhart said. “She loved animals and collected four-legged friend, too.”

After their parents became “empty-nesters” their mother took in any animal that needed a home.

Even in her final days, she befriended a cat and her kittens. She wanted the kittens in the house with her.

She took the undesirables and made them wanted, Urquhart said. She said her mother didn’t think anything had to be perfect. She overlooked the imperfections.

She was very active and loved gardening. She spent a lot of time outdoors.

One Saturday while in her yard, Fisher suddenly began to feel bad. Urquhart said her mother normally had a high tolerance for pain. She thought she was having a gall bladder attack. This was the spring of 2020.

The diagnosis was Stage 4 terminal cancer. Fisher spent 16 months in the care of McLeod Hospice before she died in August 2021.

The daughters said it was so hard for loved ones to process. She had just had a checkup and everything was good.

Because of COVID, family was not allowed to visit her in the hospital. Her caregivers and social worker became her friends. What she did for others, hospice was doing for her.

“Hope was something my mother clung to, and she continued to fight,” Urquhart said.

The daughters said it was very difficult for them and their father not being able to see her in the hospital. Once back home she couldn’t get out in COVID.

The sisters said their mother was happy. She wanted to go and have fun but her wings were clipped because of COVID.

“It was tough on her and us,” Sherard said.

She said the diagnosis came in April, and they had planned a trip in May to Missouri, where JoAnn Fisher was from. They couldn’t go; that was a double whammy, Sherard said. She couldn’t freely enjoy her end of life due to COVID.

Sherard said her mother always lived by the saying “don’t worry about the things you can’t change.”

“We are not our mother,” they both chimed in.

Fisher was from the Midwest, but moved to Florence with her husband.

Fisher’s daughters said their mother embraced life. She had about a dozen high school friends who got together and traveled. But she made this home, Urquhart said. A job brought her parents here and they stayed. They elected to make it their home.

Their mother stepped down from her job to help in the family business, Fisher Jewelers, where customers and co-workers became family.

The daughters said she loved Christmas but they were always busy during that time of year at the jewelry store. They would drive by McLeod to see the trees lit up at Christmas even though that might not be the shortest route home.

She found joy in everything. She stopped to smell the roses every day, Urquhart said. She didn’t sweat the small stuff.

Laughing, the daughters said their mother was always late.

“She was late for our weddings,” Urquhart said.

The daughters said their parents moved at a different pace. Their father is the opposite of their mom. He is quiet, reserved and punctual. They said he depended on her, and they were a great team. They were married 46 years.

“Mother’s gift was to keep the peace,” Urquhart said.

She was independent of thought, educated, ahead of her time and funny. She raised strong daughters, Urquhart said.

“She was the nucleus of our family, Urquhart said.

Fisher’s daughters said she accomplished all with a smile.

Sherard said her mother was modest and didn’t take herself too seriously. She wasn’t vain. She didn’t worry about what other people thought.

She grew up in Missouri, but she moved away from her home and family. She found common ground with people everywhere.

The sisters praised her doctor — Dr. Davinderbir S. Pannu, who practices gastroenterology and advanced endoscopy at McLeod.

Navigating a cancer diagnosis during COVID was humbling and difficult, especially for family members who weren’t able to be with the patient at the hospital, Urquhart said.

The women said they couldn’t have asked for better care of their mother. They felt extremely lucky to have this level of expertise in their own back yard and to have that level of professional care extended at the end of their mother’s life. They said just knowing hospice was there brought comfort to their family.

She was so independent, Urquhart said. She would fall. Hospice came in to help.

Hospice focuses on helping the patients manage their symptoms and enjoy their remaining days to the fullest. The daughters said not only were their mom’s physical needs met but her emotional ones.

The staff was more than caregivers; they became her friends. They also helped the family understand the different stages of dying and what to expect next. This was very helpful to Sherard who was so far away. She said it was helpful and reassuring to be able to get a daily update on her mother’s condition by phone.

Pannu was very candid and compassionate, she said.

“The Light for Someone You Love” program is sponsored by the McLeod Health Foundation to directly fund items needed for the McLeod Hospice House, to help patients remain comfortable in their homes and to provide bereavement care for families being served.

“We are honored to light the trees,” Urquhart said.

Fishers’ four grandchildren will all be at the tree lighting ceremony. Sherard will speak for the family at the ceremony.

Lights are available with gifts to McLeod Hospice of $25 each. Sponsorships are also available for $1,000 in honor of or memory of an individual. One hundred percent of each gift is tax-deductible. Please call the McLeod Foundation if you are interested in a sponsorship. Individuals, groups and organizations are encouraged to participate by supporting McLeod Hospice in this meaningful way.

McLeod Hospice serves patients in Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Horry, Lee, Sumter, Marion, Clarendon and Williamsburg counties.

If attendees prefer to remain in their vehicle during the event, the speakers’ remarks can be heard by tuning car radios to channel 107.7 FM.

For more information on the McLeod Hospice Tree Lighting Ceremony, call 843-777-2694. Gifts to the McLeod Hospice Tree Lighting can also be made by visiting https://www.mcleodhealth.org/foundation/events-listing/.