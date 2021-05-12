 Skip to main content
Job fair being held at Florence Regional Airport
FLORENCE — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to host a Return to Work job fair, along with SC Works Pee Dee and the Florence Regional Airport, on Thursday, May 27, at the Florence Regional Airport, at 2100 Terminal Drive. Vendors will be inside and outside. Congressman Tom Rice will be a special guest.

Priority access will be given to Veterans from 10 to 10:15 a.m. The general public is welcome from 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Job seekers need to take resumes. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn.

The event will be an opportunity to match qualified job seekers with current vacancies. Vendors are welcome. There is no cost to attend.

Vendor spaces are limited. Take your own table and chairs for this event. A completed registration form must be returned to Your Next Step SC Works Pee Dee, 1558 W. Evans St., Florence, no later than 5 p.m. on May 20 by fax or email. For more information, contact SC Works Pee Dee at 843-519-1245 or Visit www.flochamber.com

