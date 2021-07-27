Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones

The 39,034 population estimate would mean the city has grown by 14.6% since 2000, or 0.73% per year.

However, population estimates indicate that the state of South Carolina's population has grown by 31.7% since 2000.

Mitchell added that the city's population is slightly older that the state's population at a median age of 39.9 years compared to 39.5 years in the state and 38.5 in the country.

"What's really behind those numbers is that Florence has a higher than typical share of 65-plus population and 18 and below," Mitchell said. "There aren't as many people in between. In a lot of cities your size, they're trying to retain the kids that grew up here. ..."

Mitchell also said that the city had a higher percentage of renters than the state and national average.

The numbers he showed the council indicate that 41.5% of the housing units in the city are rented, compared to 35.9% nationally and 29.9% in the state.

He also said that two-thirds of the city's homes were built before 1990.