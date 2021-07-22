Joe Biden administration backs away from the teaching of critical race theory following attorneys general letter

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A letter signed onto by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson may have caused the administration of Joe Biden to back away from proposals that would have brought critical race theory into American classrooms.

Wilson was one of 20 state attorneys general to sign onto a letter written by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on May 19.

“This is a big win for South Carolina families," Wilson said. "We wanted to make sure United States history and civics are taught in a way that does not include leftist ideologies. As we said in our brief, the priorities that were proposed by the U.S. Department of Education would teach factually deficient history and would lead to racial and ethnic division and more discrimination.”

The letter was sent one month after Cardona's Education Department proposed two new priorities for American history and civics education.

The Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015 includes three sections authorizing the education secretary to carry out programs to improve history and civics education, providing for grant programs to further teaching of history and civics and providing funding for the development of innovative approaches to history and civics education.