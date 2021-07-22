Joe Biden administration backs away from the teaching of critical race theory following attorneys general letter

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A letter signed onto by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson may have caused the administration of Joe Biden to back away from proposals that would have brought critical race theory into American classrooms.
Wilson was one of 20 state attorneys general to sign onto a letter written by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on May 19.
“This is a big win for South Carolina families," Wilson said. "We wanted to make sure United States history and civics are taught in a way that does not include leftist ideologies. As we said in our brief, the priorities that were proposed by the U.S. Department of Education would teach factually deficient history and would lead to racial and ethnic division and more discrimination.”
The letter was sent one month after Cardona's Education Department proposed two new priorities for American history and civics education.
The Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015 includes three sections authorizing the education secretary to carry out programs to improve history and civics education, providing for grant programs to further teaching of history and civics and providing funding for the development of innovative approaches to history and civics education.
The priorities announced in April were to "incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally, and linguistically diverse perspectives into teaching and learning" and to develop projects that promote information literacy including recognizing bias in works and in the students themselves.
In the letter, the attorneys general argued that the priorities are a disguised way of providing funding for the teaching of critical race theory in American schools and that the priority is based upon the "debunked" 1619 project.
Critical race theory basically seeks to examine economic, social, cultural, and political issues through the lens of race and racism.
The 1619 project, an effort led by Nikole Hannah-Jones and writers from the New York Times and New York magazine, seeks to put the consequences of slavery – African slaves were first brought to Virginia in 1619 – and the contributions of African Americans at the center of national discourse.
The attorneys general argued that these priorities were contrary to meaning of the law and the intent of Congress when it enacted the law.
The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it was backing away from the proposed priorities.