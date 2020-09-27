Joe Biden alleged to have claimed to attend historically black college during Florence speech

FLORENCE, S.C. — A portion of a campaign speech made by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Wilson High School has been thrust into the national spotlight.

Biden spoke at a town hall event at the school on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

During the speech, Biden is alleged to have referenced attending Delaware State University.

In a video on YouTube, Biden appears to say, "I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State — now, I don’t want to hear anything negative about Delaware State. They're my folks."

That he has attended that school has been denied by a representative of the school.

Also, Biden is not known to have ever made an autobiographical reference to attending the school at any other point.

He did, however, attend the University of Delaware, where he double-majored in history and political science. And he also gave two commencement speeches at the school in the 2000s.

Also, it's possible he may have begun one of his campaigns at the school.