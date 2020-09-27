Joe Biden alleged to have claimed to attend historically black college during Florence speech

FLORENCE, S.C. — A portion of a campaign speech made by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Wilson High School has been thrust into the national spotlight.
Biden spoke at a town hall event at the school on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
During the speech, Biden is alleged to have referenced attending Delaware State University.
In a video on YouTube, Biden appears to say, "I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State — now, I don’t want to hear anything negative about Delaware State. They're my folks."
That he has attended that school has been denied by a representative of the school.
Also, Biden is not known to have ever made an autobiographical reference to attending the school at any other point.
He did, however, attend the University of Delaware, where he double-majored in history and political science. And he also gave two commencement speeches at the school in the 2000s.
Also, it's possible he may have begun one of his campaigns at the school.
Biden ran for and was elected to the New Castle County Council in 1970 and then was elected to the Senate in 1972. He served in the Senate until he was elected vice president in 2008.
Should the video be proven to be accurate, it would be the second time the Florence trip has caused problems for the Biden campaign. The day after his speech at Wilson, Biden was denied communion at a Florence Catholic church due to his stance on abortion.
The campaign has not responded to requests for comment from other media outlets.
Biden faces Republican incumbent Donald J. Trump in the Nov. 3 general election.
