 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joe Biden's administration says it's ready to move if COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11 year old are approved
0 Comments

Joe Biden's administration says it's ready to move if COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11 year old are approved

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

President Joe Biden and his administration are taking steps to be ready if the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control give the go-ahead for children ages 5-11 to get COVID-19 vaccines. 

The administration announced Wednesday that it was planning to be ready if the independent committees of the administration and the centers approve the shots at meeting scheduled for Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 and 3. 

The plans include making sure the country has enough shots to supply the country's 28 million children ages 5-11, establishing vaccination locations at primary care providers, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, and establishing educational efforts about the vaccines and their safety.

The information released also indicates that 189 million Americans are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and argues that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective even against the delta variant. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools
Local News

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Beginning Friday, Florence One Schools students will not be required to wear masks. Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart confirmed at Thursday evening's board of trustees meeting that the 60-day mask mandate implemented by the board in August will expire and that control over masks will return to the administration. Superintendent Rich O'Malley said at the meeting that the administration's policy would be to follow the recommendations of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to strongly recommend but not mandate masks in the district's schools. 

Local News

Henry McMaster: New electric car incentive would harm South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is worried that a part of the Build Back Better Act will harm the state's automakers. McMaster sent a letter Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asking Congress to consider amending the bill to remove a section that provides an increased tax incentive for electric cars built in union plants. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert