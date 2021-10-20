Joe Biden's administration says it's ready to move if COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11 year old are approved

President Joe Biden and his administration are taking steps to be ready if the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control give the go-ahead for children ages 5-11 to get COVID-19 vaccines.
The administration announced Wednesday that it was planning to be ready if the independent committees of the administration and the centers approve the shots at meeting scheduled for Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 and 3.
The plans include making sure the country has enough shots to supply the country's 28 million children ages 5-11, establishing vaccination locations at primary care providers, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, and establishing educational efforts about the vaccines and their safety.
The information released also indicates that 189 million Americans are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and argues that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective even against the delta variant.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.