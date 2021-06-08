Joe Cunningham speak in Florence Wednesday evening

FLORENCE, S.C. – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham is set to continue his statewide tour in Florence Wednesday evening.

Cunningham is set to deliver remarks and meet with residents at 6 p.m. at Seminar Brewing at 551 W. Lucas St.

He represented South Carolina's First Congressional District from 2019 until 2021. Cunningham defeated state Rep. Katie Arrington – Arrington defeated incumbent Republican Mark Sanford in the 2018 Republican primary – in the 2018 general election to win the seat. He lost to Republican Nancy Mace in the 2020 general election.

Cunningham is from western Kentucky and the son of a former justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court. He came to Charleston to attend the College of Charleston. Cunningham left to attend Florida Atlantic University from which he received a degree in ocean engineering.

He was let go from a job with a consulting firm during the Great Recession. Cunningham then attended the Salmon Chase Law School at Northern Kentucky University.

Cunningham then returned to Charleston to practice construction litigation. He and his ex-wife, Amanda, also owned a yoga studio.