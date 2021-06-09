Joe Cunningham's 46-county tour stops in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Joe Cunningham's tour of all 46 South Carolina counties made its latest stop in Florence Wednesday evening.
Cunningham, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, made remarks and greeted potential voters after 6 p.m. Wednesday at Seminar Brewing.
"This is one stop along a 46-county tour where we're going to every single part of this state no matter how rural, Red [Republican] or forgotten they may have been by our South Carolina governor [Henry McMaster]," Cunningham said early Wednesday afternoon. "Our South Carolina comeback is going to include everybody and that's the message that we're taking across the state."
He said it had been great to get on the ground and talk with business and community leaders. Cunningham said he wanted to get on the ground and bring his message of what the state can be if it weren't being held back by its politicians.
Cunningham said it was an honor to get to tour the state but he also wanted to hear the concerns of the state's residents.
"God gave us twice as many ears as he did mouths because he wants us to listen twice as much as he does us to talk," he said. "Putting that to use, I think any leader who is worth his salt would spend more time listening to people on what their concerns are because it helps us shape our vision and our values and our priorities for the future."
He said his impression of Florence was incredible so far and added that he felt his campaign message of Medicaid expansion and educational improvements would appeal to the county's residents.
Cunningham said that on day one he would expand the state's Medicaid system as 38 other states have done. He said that Florence was blessed to have good health care facilities like McLeod Health but added that a lot of rural areas aren't so lucky.
"Our rural hospitals have been closing down and we've been losing jobs," Cunningham said. "Expanding Medicaid is going to provide health care to 200,000 working poor South Carolinians. It's also going to be an economic boost. It's going to create 40,000 new jobs. It's going to save our rural hospitals."
He said the expansion of Medicaid is not only moral issue but also an economic one.
Cunningham said he was a proud product of public education but added that too many families including families in the Corridor of Shame feel like they've been left behind.
He added that during the COVID-19 pandemic some students have fallen even further behind.
"We have to have an education governor and I'm committed to being that," Cunningham said. "I want to give teachers a significant raise because they deserve it. One out of seven teachers has left the profession because this governor does not value their work."
He also criticized McMaster for forcing teachers back into schools before they were vaccinated and for issuing an executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of mask mandates a few weeks before school ends.
Cunningham also appeared for a meet and greet event with local leaders at a residence near downtown Florence Wednesday afternoon. He also met with local religious leaders at Trinity Baptist Church prior to the meet and greet event.
"We just left Trinity Baptist Church where we met with local pastors about issues that are important to them," Cunningham said between the meet and greet and the Trinity meeting.
He is one of three candidates who have declared campaigns for the Democratic nomination for governor. State Sen. Mia McLeod, a native of Bennettsville, and activist Gary Votour are the others.
The primary is scheduled for June 14, 2022.
The winner of the primary will take on the winner of the Republican primary. McMaster and Mindy Steele have filed paperwork indicating campaigns in that primary.