Joe Cunningham's 46-county tour stops in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Joe Cunningham's tour of all 46 South Carolina counties made its latest stop in Florence Wednesday evening.

Cunningham, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, made remarks and greeted potential voters after 6 p.m. Wednesday at Seminar Brewing.

"This is one stop along a 46-county tour where we're going to every single part of this state no matter how rural, Red [Republican] or forgotten they may have been by our South Carolina governor [Henry McMaster]," Cunningham said early Wednesday afternoon. "Our South Carolina comeback is going to include everybody and that's the message that we're taking across the state."

He said it had been great to get on the ground and talk with business and community leaders. Cunningham said he wanted to get on the ground and bring his message of what the state can be if it weren't being held back by its politicians.

Cunningham said it was an honor to get to tour the state but he also wanted to hear the concerns of the state's residents.