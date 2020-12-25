JOE GUZZARDI: Born on Christmas: 3 baseball Hall of Famers

Of the 42 Major League baseball players born on Dec. 25, three are enshrined in Cooperstown’s Hall of Fame.

First on the list is fan-favorite Chicago White Sox second baseman and defensive specialist Nellie Fox, who played in every game from 1953 to 1959. Because of his excellent bat control, Fox, with his ever-present tobacco chaw bulging out of his cheek, struck out only 216 times in 10,351 plate appearances.

Second comes 25-year career stolen base and runs scored leader Rickey Henderson, who from 1979 to 2003 played for nine teams, most notably the Oakland Athletics.

The third Christmas baby has the most eye-popping statistics but is nearly forgotten: pitcher James Francis Galvin, who broke in with the 1875 St. Louis Brown Stockings but spent most of his career with the National Association Buffalo Bisons and the Pittsburgh Alleghenys, later renamed the Pirates.

In his 15 years as an early Dead Ball era superstar, Galvin’s accomplishments defy chronicling. In his Society for American Baseball Research essay titled “Pud Galvin,” Charles Hausberg cited a Pittsburgh Gazette reporter who wrote that to completely detail Galvin’s life and career “would be a task of time and would … require a volume in size almost equal to the dictionary.”