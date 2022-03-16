Joe King is named Public Servant of the Year by chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – Joe W. King received the Public Servant of the Year Award presented at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Outlook Luncheon on Wednesday at the Florence Center for his service to the community.

King is executive director of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership.

“Joe’s tireless dedication to Florence County for over four decades has changed the landscape of the County as we know it,” said Dr. Fred Carter, president of Francis Marion University.

King said the award came as a shock.

“It is a very humbling feeling,” he said. “I am very honored and thankful for Dr. Carter and the chamber.”

King said the accomplishement would not have been possible without his staff.

Carter said King has spent nearly 18 years as executive director of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership, a time in which Florence County has seen significant growth economically. He said some of the companies that have either expanded their operations or broken ground in the County during that time include: GE Healthcare, International Knife and Saw, Wellman Plastics, Steel Fab, Assurant, Otis, Ruiz Foods, Niagara, QVC, Charles Ingram Lumber, Roche, Thermo Fisher, Patheon, ABB, Honda, Pepsi, Clarios (Johnson Controls), W. Lee Flowers, Fed EX, ICE Recycling, Performance Foods, South East Express, East Coast Erosion, David C. Poole Company, McCAll Farms, Westrock, Innovative Construction Group, Buc-ee’s and most recently Cheney Brothers.

These companies invested over $2.5 billion in new investments and created over 12,000 jobs in Florence County, Carter said.

King said any time you are a public servant you are blessed. He expressed his feeling by saying he believes the words in the Bible that “it is more blessed to give than to receive.”

King said creating a job impacts more than one person. It impacts the whole family.

A lifelong resident of Florence County, King was born and raised the oldest of six children on the family farm in the Kingsburg community.

He is a 1973 graduate of Charleston Southern University. After graduation, he moved to Washington and interned for Congressman Ed Young. His internship is what fostered his passion for public service, Carter said.

Upon completion of his internship, King returned to Florence County to begin his career as a farmer and businessman and to raise his family. He became involved with the South Carolina Farm Bureau, and his family was awarded the 1981 Young Farm Family of the year.

He successfully ran for County Council in 1988 and served 10 years. He was elected chairman in 1991.

In 1998, King accepted the position of County Administrator and served until 2004, at which time, he became executive director of the Economic Development Partnership.

King and his wife Suzanne have four children, all of whom currently reside in Florence County, and is the grandfather to six grandchildren.

