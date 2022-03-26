Joe's Grill annual chili cookoff and car show

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Brandon Mcinville got the bragging rights with a first-place win as Joe's Grill held its annual chili cook-off and car show Saturday morning.

Mcinville, of Mac's Barbeque Kitchen in Darlington, said he used his own recipe.

The winner of the cook off received a championship belt as well as bragging rights to say they have the best chili in Darlington. The community also voted on a fan favorite car at the car show.

“This cook-off and car show gives the community an activity to attend and brings more customers in to see what Joe’s grill is all about,” said Harriet Bonnoitt, owner of Joe’s Grill. “This is our third annual cook-off and car show. I am planning on continuing this. We raise money for the fire department and we want to continue to do that. We support the fire department and they support us.”

Mitchell Merriman of Joe's Grill said the event raised about $300.

Perry Kelly, captain of the Darlington Fire Department, is appreciative of Joe’s Grill donation.

“It is a real blessing to have them to help us out. All of the money that is received today will go to our fundraiser, Community Toy Fund, to help kids in our community for Christmas. Every year we help 100 or so kids in our fire coverage area get presents who would otherwise not have any.”

Carla and Ronnie Anderson came in second place and Vondell Brokington came in third place. Owner’s choice of best chili was Brian Wilson of Cash Fire Department in Chesterfield.

“Technically, I am not a chef, but at home that is my title,” Mcinville said. “This recipe is something that I have made up over time. My mother and father were into cooking and I began to get into it myself. It became my hobby.”

The car show was split into four categories: fan favorite, Harriet’s choice, Mitchell's choice, and Olivia’s choice. Harriet’s choice of car was Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd’s blue 1986 Chevrolet. Mitchell’s choice was Joey Evans’ yellow 1968 Ford Fairlane. Olivia’s choice was Clay Anderson’s gray 1989 Dodge Ram and the fan favorite was a competitor named John Norton with a red 1964 Chevrolet Impala.

